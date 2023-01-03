ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

hamilton.edu

No. 13 women's hockey blanks No. 6 Colby for second straight day

CLINTON, N.Y. – Hamilton College's Nancy Loh '23 scored two goals and Evie Sheridan '26 was excellent in goal again as the Continentals posted a 3-0 NESCAC win against the Colby College Mules at Hamilton's Russell Sage Rink on Saturday afternoon. Season Update. The nationally ranked No. 13 Continentals...
CLINTON, NY
hamilton.edu

Women’s hoops falls at Middlebury, Sehring ’23 posts double-double

Middlebury, Vt. – Middlebury College's Alexa Mustafaj netted 21 points and the Panthers posted a 64-56 NESCAC win against the Hamilton College Continentals at Middlebury's Pepin Gymnasium on Friday evening. How It Happened. Middlebury outscored Hamilton 23-9 in the first quarter and started the game with an 8-0 run.
MIDDLEBURY, VT

