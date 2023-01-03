ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta men arrested for reckless conduct with firearm

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers have arrested two Valdosta men after a 911 call about gunshots in the area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of a people running who possibly had guns. An officer observed two subjects walking together in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, who matched the description given by witness. One offender, later identified as Sharod Tucker, 18 years of age, was observed going into a grocery store. The second offender, later identified as Clavon Jones, 17 years of age, continued walking north on Lee Street into a field.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

City of Tallahassee asks judge to dismiss Taylor Biro’s federal lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board member Taylor Biro. Biro filed the lawsuit last month, claiming her free speech rights were violated when City Commissioners voted to remove her from the board at its December 7th meeting. The controversy surrounds a mug that Biro brought to a board meeting, which court records say featured the message “Abolish Police.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Second Harvest distribution to take place in Havana

HAVANA, FLa. — A Second Harvest distribution is set to take place in Havana on Saturday, Jan. 7. The distribution will be held at the Havana Community Development Corp., located at 264 Carver Avenue, from 10 a.m. until supplies last.
HAVANA, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy