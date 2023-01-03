Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Monopoly Connection That’s Still Alive in EHT and Mays Landing
We all know that the ultimate board game, Monopoly, is based on Atlantic City right?. It's got quite a history, in that a lot of the streets from the original board game are still around today. Some streets have changed names, others are no longer quite what they were "back...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Three indicted in fatal shooting of Mays Landing teen inside Atlantic City store
Three Atlantic City men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing man inside a Pacific Avenue market last year. Malik Galloway, 31, is accused of going inside the store brandishing a gun and fatally shooting 19-year-old Malae Johnson. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside...
Amber Alert for 7-month-old abducted in NJ leads U.S. Marshals to make arrest in Chester, Pa.
A man was taken to into custody by U.S. Marshals following an Amber Alert in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for an abducted child on Thursday morning.
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl in New Jersey
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl in South Jersey. New Jersey State Police say Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.
Mays Landing man dies in one-car crash
A Mays Landing man died in a crash Monday morning on the Black Horse Pike. James Day, 70, was driving east on the pike near Pinehurst Drive, when the vehicle left the road, striking numerous trees, Hamilton Township police said. Day suffered fatal injuries. The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said. Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police. The Camry hit two other...
NBC Philadelphia
Amber Alert: 7-Month-Old Found Safe After Going Missing With Father in NJ
A 7-month-old girl was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for the child and her father, who police said she was last seen with. The father-daughter duo went missing from Vineland, Cumberland County, on Wednesday night, New Jersey State Police said early Thursday. Léelo en español aquí....
Wbaltv.com
Caught on camera: Stolen car falls onto home on New Year's Day
NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. — Some New Jersey residents had a scary start to the new year. Just before midnight, a stolen car dropped down an embankment and into a house. Watch video of the incident in the player above. "We thought we heard garage doors banging real loud," said...
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
Have You Seen This Missing 72-year-old At-risk Man From Burlington County, NJ?
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help locating a missing 72-year-old "at risk" man who hasn't been seen since Monday. The Maple Shade Police Department seeks your help finding Thomas Joy, Sr. Description. 72-year-old white male. 5' 4" 160 pounds. Wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and...
New Jersey man charged for abandoning dog at Iowa airport
The 24-year-old reportedly didn't have a kennel for the dog. He has since surrendered her to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Ewing Stem Civic Student Beaten In Bathroom
EWING, N.J. (PBN) A family is spending their afternoon in a hospital Wednesday after their son was attacked inside of a bathroom at the stem Civics Purplefect Palace High School. The teenage victim suffered head trauma and facial injuries that left him unconscious inside the bathroom after the attack, security...
Tennessee family reunited with dog found in NJ after rescue from puppy mill: officials
JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — The Price family in Tennessee had an eventful New Year’s Eve with an 11-hour drive to New Jersey, where their family dog, Daisy, was waiting for them after disappearing several years ago. Daisy was ecstatic to see them for the first time in two years, according to the Ocean County Health […]
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed. Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner said Tuesday.
Fatal Daytime Shooting Investigated In Neptune: Prosecutor
Authorities are investigating a fatal daytime shooting Monday, Jan. 2 in Neptune. The shooting took place at about 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. “We can confirm that our office and the Neptune PD are actively involved in a homicide investigation at this time,”...
wrnjradio.com
Lopatcong Police investigating armed robbery at liquor store
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Lopatcong Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with hundreds of dollars and a bottle of alcohol, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 28, at around 6:00 p.m., police responded to Parkway...
