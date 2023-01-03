ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing, NJ

PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Mays Landing man dies in one-car crash

A Mays Landing man died in a crash Monday morning on the Black Horse Pike. James Day, 70, was driving east on the pike near Pinehurst Drive, when the vehicle left the road, striking numerous trees, Hamilton Township police said. Day suffered fatal injuries. The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Ewing Stem Civic Student Beaten In Bathroom

EWING, N.J. (PBN) A family is spending their afternoon in a hospital Wednesday after their son was attacked inside of a bathroom at the stem Civics Purplefect Palace High School. The teenage victim suffered head trauma and facial injuries that left him unconscious inside the bathroom after the attack, security...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Lopatcong Police investigating armed robbery at liquor store

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Lopatcong Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with hundreds of dollars and a bottle of alcohol, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 28, at around 6:00 p.m., police responded to Parkway...
LOPATCONG, NJ
Northfield NJ
