Baby Names That Are Banned in the US
Chances are you want to name your child with special meaning. Well, the government says.."hold my beer". There are a few names in five states that are banned. And each has it's own reasoning. GEORGIA- no uses of symbols in the name. NEW YORK- limits 30 characters for first and...
Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"
The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as ...
Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line. Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.
Elite 5-star recruit from Georgia makes bold statement about Tennessee Vols football
2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown revealed his top six schools this week (via On3) and he included the Tennessee Vols, along with Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Brown, 6-foot-2.5/225 lbs from Jefferson, GA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation...
Terry, Kelly power Georgia Tech to 76-70 win vs No. 12 Miami
ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20 and Georgia Tech snapped No. 12 Miami’s nine-game winning streak with a 76-70 win on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the game on a 12-0 run that ended...
Texas A&M flips 4-star Georgia WR commit
The Texas A&M Aggies flipped class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Raymond Cottrell. Cottrell had been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for quite some time, but he signed with Texas A&M according to one of his social media posts. The four-star plays high school football for Milton High School in...
Georgia, TCU share some key connections ahead of 2023 National Championship Game
ATLANTA — In the moments after Georgia’s thrilling win over Ohio State, the Bulldogs didn’t know what was next. So locked in on their own contest, players had no idea who had won the game between Michigan-TCU that went final shortly before Georgia took the field. Running...
Five reasons to want Georgia Bulldogs to win the national championship
College football’s national champ will either be Dawg U. or Underdog U. There’s little doubt which team most Americans will be cheering for. “Hunker Down You Hairy Underdogs!” will ring across the land Monday night. We love Cinderella stories, and there’s never been one quite like the...
Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive Georgia High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 26-31 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced ...
Florida players have Georgia on the verge of a national title. Again.
If No. 1 Georgia beats No. 3 TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship, Arian Smith will go down in Bulldogs lore for coming off the bench to score his first touchdown of the season — a 76 yarder that sparked Saturday’s comeback win over Ohio State.
