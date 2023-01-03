New from Buntport Theater: “The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts” brings an interpretation of history from the highly entertaining Buntport Theater Company, playing from Jan. 27 to Feb. 18 at its theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver. This clever group writes its own material and says the ticket price is “Name your own price.” They request that audience members wear masks, please. 720-946-1388, buntport.com.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO