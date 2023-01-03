ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

highlandsranchherald.net

Sock It To 'EM

When two friends joined forces to donate socks to homeless shelters in January 2012, they had no idea it would lead them on a path to creating a nonprofit that has collected nearly one million pairs of socks for people in need throughout the U.S. The Sock It To ‘Em...
highlandsranchherald.net

Buntport Theater comes through again

New from Buntport Theater: “The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts” brings an interpretation of history from the highly entertaining Buntport Theater Company, playing from Jan. 27 to Feb. 18 at its theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver. This clever group writes its own material and says the ticket price is “Name your own price.” They request that audience members wear masks, please. 720-946-1388, buntport.com.
95 Rock KKNN

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
highlandsranchherald.net

From the Editor: The good and bad

This month marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over as the south metro editor for Colorado Community Media. These are 11 newspapers spanning over Arapahoe and Douglas counties and, to some degree, Elbert County. I say to some degree because we have a great member of our staff, Scott...
Rick Zand

Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss

Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
travellemming.com

15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)

I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
9NEWS

HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb

MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
CBS Denver

Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags

Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
9NEWS

One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name

DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
K99

Denver Zoo Announces 2023 Free Days

If you are wanting to go to the Denver Zoo for free this year, there are a half dozen dates that you could possibly go. When it comes to the Denver Zoo's free days, you aren't able to just walk to the gate and get in for free. Here is what you need to know:
KXRM

Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town

(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
