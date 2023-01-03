Read full article on original website
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
highlandsranchherald.net
Sock It To 'EM
When two friends joined forces to donate socks to homeless shelters in January 2012, they had no idea it would lead them on a path to creating a nonprofit that has collected nearly one million pairs of socks for people in need throughout the U.S. The Sock It To ‘Em...
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
highlandsranchherald.net
Buntport Theater comes through again
New from Buntport Theater: “The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts” brings an interpretation of history from the highly entertaining Buntport Theater Company, playing from Jan. 27 to Feb. 18 at its theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver. This clever group writes its own material and says the ticket price is “Name your own price.” They request that audience members wear masks, please. 720-946-1388, buntport.com.
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local news
"[My] first reaction was, 'This kid is Mozart level. And he deserves the very best," professional Colorado piano tuner Bill Magnusson told Denver's ABC 7, per People.
VIDEO: Rare moment as 5 mountain lions captured on camera in Colorado
Wildlife is never far in Colorado, and shocking footage captured in the Front Range town of Evergreen puts that on display. A video published by Denver7, courtesy of Doug Williams, shows at least five mountain lions walking near what appears to be a local home. It's rare to see this...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
highlandsranchherald.net
From the Editor: The good and bad
This month marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over as the south metro editor for Colorado Community Media. These are 11 newspapers spanning over Arapahoe and Douglas counties and, to some degree, Elbert County. I say to some degree because we have a great member of our staff, Scott...
Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss
Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
travellemming.com
15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb
MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Trash continues to pile up in Aurora neighborhood
The trash continues to pile up along the streets, as neighbors make failed attempts to contact the company.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
Denver Zoo Announces 2023 Free Days
If you are wanting to go to the Denver Zoo for free this year, there are a half dozen dates that you could possibly go. When it comes to the Denver Zoo's free days, you aren't able to just walk to the gate and get in for free. Here is what you need to know:
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel in downtown Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Tuesday to cease leasing Aloft Hotel for use as a homeless shelter after April. The city has spent more than $16 million since 2020 housing people experiencing homelessness in the hotel.
Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town
(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
WWII, Vietnam medals found in abandoned storage unit
A special set of military medals was discovered inside an abandoned storage locker in Colorado. Now, the person who has them is trying to find the family they belong to.
Is it usually this cold in Denver in January?
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a high of 37 degrees for Denver for Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up for the rest of the week and be more seasonal. But you might be wondering, what does more seasonal mean?
