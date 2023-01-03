Earnest Liddell Young III, “Pokey”, age 41, of Graceville, Florida departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Graceville, Florida. He was born on Sunday, May 17th 1981, in Marianna, Florida to Earnest Young, Jr. “Bug or Disco”, and Rosalyn Barkley Young. He was baptized at an early age and was a member of Third United Holiness Church in Graceville, Florida. Earnest was an active choir member during his youth.

GRACEVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO