‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailers Roll Out Mood, Menace and Carnage (Video)
The first teaser trailers for “Evil Dead Rise” show off a very scary mother figure, which is great considering we are approaching the 10-year anniversary of Andrés Muschietti’s “Mama.”. Warner Bros. Discovery dropped two trailers this morning. The age-restricted red-band trailer features the tagline “Evil...
Blimey! Hulu Unveils Trailer for New Crime-Fighting Cartoon Koala Man: Watch
Things get weird down under. For proof, look no further than Hulu’s latest animated series Koala Man, which gets its official trailer today. Koala Man was created by Aussie director Michael Cusack, who also stars as Kevin, the titular hero. Kevin’s a regular old bloke who tries juggling his family with his burning desire to solve petty crime. Results are mixed.
TV Fanatic
The Consultant: Prime Video Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Christoph Waltz Thriller
"We work for a sociopath," says one of Regus Patoff's employees in the official teaser trailer for Prime Video's The Consultant. On Tuesday, the streaming service debuted the first-look teaser and episodic images for the highly anticipated Christoph Waltz-led series. Prime Video announced that the series would premiere all eight...
Nicolas Cage Stars as Dracula in Trailer for Renfield: Watch
Thanks to a new trailer, we finally have a look at Nicolas Cage’s much anticipated turn as the vampire Dracula in the upcoming horror comedy Renfield. Watch it below. In the film, Cage plays the overbearing boss to his long-suffering assistant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), who “needs to get out of a toxic relationship,” as he explains in a support group to start the trailer. Luckily for Renfield, he “finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy,” played by Awkwafina.
World Screen News
Prime Video’s The Consultant to Premiere in February
The Christoph Waltz-led series The Consultant, based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, is set to make its debut on Prime Video on February 24. The thriller explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee when new consultant Regus Patoff is hired to improve business at the app-based gaming company CompWare, where employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question, including their lives.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
startattle.com
Sharper (2023 movie) Apple TV+, trailer, release date, Julianne Moore, John Lithgow
A con artist takes on Manhattan’s billionaires. Startattle.com – Sharper 2023. February 10, 2023 : USA (theaters) February 17, 2023 : Spain (internet) February 17, 2023 : Sweden (internet) February 17, 2023 : USA (Apple TV+) Sharper cast. Justice Smith as Tom. Briana Middleton as Sandra. Sebastian Stan...
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
Your Honor season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Bryan Cranston drama
Bryan Cranston returns with Your Honor season 2. Here is everything that you need to know about the crime drama, including when it premieres and who else stars.
Hunters Try to “Bring Hitler to Justice” in Trailer for Final Season: Watch
You might think Hitler is dead, but the Hunters think differently in the new trailer for Prime Video’s alternate history revenge thriller. The second and final season comes debuts on January 13th. “You bring Hitler to justice and it’s done, Jon,” Meyers Offerman (Al Pacino) tells Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan...
thedigitalfix.com
Evil Dead Rise trailer teases gore, mayhem, and return of the Deadites
With a fifth movie on the way, Evil Dead Rise has had its fair share of reboots and sequels. Like the Halloween movies, the horror movie franchise originally began as an ’80s movie. Directed by Sam Raimi, who has since moved on to Spider-Man movies and the MCU, the original Evil Dead film became a cult classic, spanning two sequels before undergoing a soft reboot of sorts with 2013’s Evil Dead.
Disney+ Shares Teaser Trailer for Stan Lee Documentary: Watch
December 28th would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, and Disney+ and Marvel Studios marked the occasion by sharing a teaser trailer for the new original documentary, Stan Lee. “100 years of dreaming,” a social media announcement reads, “100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.” The documentary...
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
What Is Kaleidoscope? Creator Eric Garcia Explains Netflix’s New Heist Series With a Twist
Netflix’s newest heist drama has a fun, technologically-assisted twist to it — one that leads to over 5,000 different possible experiences for the viewer watching. Kaleidoscope, starring Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Jai Courtney, Paz Vega, Tati Gabrielle, and more, tells the story of daring thieves attempting to steal billions from one of the world’s most advanced safes. But the story is not told chronologically — instead, the show’s eight episodes are designed to be watched in any order, capturing specific time periods in relation to the heist, from 24 years beforehand to six months afterward.
Consequence
