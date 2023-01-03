Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period
Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Hits Bottom At $16,700? This Obstacle Stalls Gains
The Bitcoin price has seen a slow start in 2023 as the cryptocurrency remains stalled and moving sideways around its current levels. Many experts believe BTC has seen the worst of the recent bearish cycle and could be gearing up for some profits. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price...
ambcrypto.com
XRP: Here is what these bullish indications mean for your investments
XRP long-term holders remained convinced of an imminent rally in price. Despite the negative sentiment in the market, XRP’s price refused to plummet. Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that, at press time, Ripple [XRP] exhibited a few bullish signs. This could lead the altcoin holders towards some gains in the new trading year.
ambcrypto.com
Can AAVE replicate the move to $65 as this technical indicator shows…
Technical outlook suggested an AAVE revival due to the RSI state. Holders in the last six months seemed to have gained balanced but AAVE might trend downwards. Like its peers, non-custodial liquidity protocol, AAVE, ended the year 2022 on a sluggish note. According to CoinMarketCap, AAVE’s value on 31 December was around $52.
ambcrypto.com
DEXs on Cardano see growth, but how does that benefit ADA in the long run?
However, the network’s TVL continued to decline along with daily activity. MELD DeFi, a popular Decentralized Exchange (DeX) on the Cardano [ADA] network, stated that it would be expanding its reach and growth in a 2 January tweet. It would do so by becoming a multi-chain protocol and would launch on Avalanche in the coming months.
CoinDesk
CME Crypto Trading Volume Slumped to 2-Year Low in December
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Derivatives giant Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s (CME) crypto-related trading volumes suffered a steep falloff in the last month of 2022. Total crypto derivatives volume plunged 49.2% to $14.2 billion, according to CryptoCompare, the weakest...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin retail investor interest has become key to its growth: Where are the whales?
Bitcoin saw increasing interest from retail investors, according to new data. However, whales continued to exit their positions as traders went long. According to new data provided by Santiment on 3 January, Bitcoin [BTC] witnessed a massive spike in interest from retail investors over the last six months. The king coin, which was affected by the bear market, could be impacted positively by the renewed interest from retail traders.
ambcrypto.com
BNB reached near the overbought zone; is a price reversal likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BNB reached the overbought zone, with a possibility of a trend reversal. The altcoin could fall to $254.3 or $251.6. A breakout above $263.7 would invalidate the bearish...
ambcrypto.com
TRON displaces Binance Chain in monumental metric, will TRX rally?
The TRON blockchain surpassed the Binance Smart Chain with respect to TVL valuation. TRX showed improved market strength while whales resisted using the TRON network. According to DeFi Llama, the TRON [TRX] blockchain ranked above the Binance Smart Chain [BSC] in terms of Total Value Locked. This came after the latter lost 19% worth of its TVL as of 3 January.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin sticks to its bearish patterns despite miners revising their operations
Bitcoin miners added over 3,000 BTC to their reserves. An analyst predicted a drop in value due to the RSI and Open Interest stance. For most of 2022, Bitcoin [BTC] miners’ activities revolved around selling as their operations became less profitable. However, as the king coin celebrated its 14th year, some miners changed the past years’ norm.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Don’t panic, here’s why BTC’s drop to $15,000 could act in your favor
The $15,000 price mark could be a good price bottom for BTC. The SOPR 30MA showed that a bottom formation might be on BTC’s horizon. A further decline to the $15,000 price range could mark the price bottom for leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], CryptoQuant analyst Nakju opined in a report.
cryptoslate.com
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
