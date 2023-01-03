ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Minimum Wage Is Going Up in 2023, Will Rise in 21 States and 41 Cities

Minimum wage is currently on the rise in nearly half of the United States. According to a report given exclusively to USA Today by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), at the start of the new year 21 states and 41 cities and countries are preparing to increase their minimum wage rates. For the first time, $15 dollars an hour will become the base pay in Massachusetts and Washington, aligning them with California and most of New York City. However workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, which will...
Denton Record-Chronicle

Why are eggs still so expensive?

Egg prices jumped 49% in 2022 through November, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and costs are expected to remain high through the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of a dozen large, Grade A eggs more than doubled to $3.59 in November 2022 from $1.72 in November 2021, according to BLS data.
CNBC

Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay

Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
WSOC Charlotte

US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. Applications for unemployment aid for...

