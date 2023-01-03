Read full article on original website
CNBC
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023. Chart shows where workers can expect higher pay
As the calendar turns to a new year, about half of all states are expected to implement a higher minimum wage. Here's where hourly pay is increasing amid a push for a higher federal minimum rate. As the calendar turns to 2023, workers in more than half of all states...
Minimum Wage Is Going Up in 2023, Will Rise in 21 States and 41 Cities
Minimum wage is currently on the rise in nearly half of the United States. According to a report given exclusively to USA Today by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), at the start of the new year 21 states and 41 cities and countries are preparing to increase their minimum wage rates. For the first time, $15 dollars an hour will become the base pay in Massachusetts and Washington, aligning them with California and most of New York City. However workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, which will...
Why are eggs still so expensive?
Egg prices jumped 49% in 2022 through November, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and costs are expected to remain high through the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of a dozen large, Grade A eggs more than doubled to $3.59 in November 2022 from $1.72 in November 2021, according to BLS data.
Is it a bad time to change jobs? Here’s how the experts think looming recession will affect jobseekers in 2023
“The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and record levels of job openings proved that the war for talent is over, and talent has won ,” said chief marketing officer at Greenhouse.
CNBC
Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay
Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. Applications for unemployment aid for...
Nearly 80% of Americans forecasting economic difficulty in new year, poll finds
Many adults in the U.S. have somber predictions about how America will fare economically in the new year, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.
Will 2023 be a worse year for America than 2022?
We now have rang in the year of 2023. This past year was a rough one for many Americans, financially. Record inflation and supply chain problems caused a major jump in the cost of living.
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
Tennessee Farmer Warns US of Major Food Shortages, Price Increases in 2023
The combination of drought due to climate change and supply chain shortages due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made for a seriously difficult year for American farmers in 2022. And according to fourth-generation dairy farmer and agriculture advocate Stephanie Nash, 2023 has the potential to be even worse in terms of food shortages and food inflation.
My grandfather was tricked out of our family farm. Congress can help right the wrong.
Land access is critical to our environment, economy and communities. The 2023 Farm Bill will help right generations of discrimination in agriculture.
