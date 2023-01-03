Read full article on original website
Managed Healthcare Executive
How to Achieve Healthcare Data Interoperability
Here’s how healthcare leaders can start driving their organizations to a more interoperable future. While electronic health records (EHR) have become the norm for most healthcare organizations, the interoperability of those records between providers, patients, and payers still leaves much to be desired. It’s not simply a matter of incompatibility between platforms — although this presents its own problems — it’s also a problem of data and platform governance.
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
beckersdental.com
Dental industry continues to grapple with workforce shortages: 4 updates
The dental industry is still dealing with a shortage of providers exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly dental assistants and hygienists. A recent poll from the American Dental Association found that 34.9 percent of dentists were recruiting hygienists and 35.8 percent were recruiting dental assistants. About 80 percent of dentists described recruiting dental hygienists as "extremely challenging," while 57 percent described hiring dental assistants as "extremely challenging."
Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife
Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
Is Your Specialist Friends With Your Primary Care Doctor? You May Get Better Care
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Patients might be happier with their care when their physician trained with the specialist they're referred to, a new study suggests. Researchers found that when patients saw a specialist, they generally gave better ratings to their care if that doctor had gone to...
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
Managed Healthcare Executive
PIE Act, Now Law, Will Speed Up Access, Says AMCP CEO Susan Cantrell
Manufacturers and payers will now be allowed to exchange information before a drug is approved by FDA. Although all eyes are current on the dramatic stalemate over who will become the next House speaker, the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) is savoring a legislative victory that occurred in the end of last year in the previous Congress.
Amazon Clinic Helps You Consult With Physicians & Refill Prescriptions Without an Appointment
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Technology has advanced in many facets, reaching every industry you can think of, from automotive and transportation to fitness and healthcare. Advancements such as fitness trackers, Apple watches, and Oura rings have made it easier to monitor your health, allowing you to check your heart rate, oxygen rates, and other vitals on demand. At the same time, telehealth usage has soared, becoming increasingly popular during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, Amazon has joined the fray, adding telemedicine to its ever-growing list of...
Would you like it if Amazon bought your doctor's office? The Amazon-One Medical Acquisition
Amazon is no stranger to the tech industry, but its recent expansion into the healthcare sector has many people wondering what the implications are. Amazon has a few healthcare ventures under its belt such as Amazon Pharmacy (formerly known as PillPack) and Amazon Care, which provides treatment in certain states. They even have a failed venture, called Haven, that went belly up after a number of internal issues. Now they are in the process of acquiring One Medical, and have expressed their commitment to improving the quality of care across the board.
AMA
Advocating for Medicare physician payment reform with Todd Askew
AMA Update covers a range of health care topics affecting the lives of physicians, residents, medical students and patients. From private practice and health system leaders to scientists and public health officials, hear from the experts in medicine on COVID-19, monkeypox, medical education, advocacy issues, burnout, vaccines and more. Featured...
Healthline
GetSafe Medical Alert System: Is It Right for You?
Medical alert devices can provide lifesaving support when you’re living alone and experiencing a medical emergency. These systems are also called personal emergency response systems (PERS). They can include medical alert devices that are worn, set up around your home for easy access, and even built into your home so that you communicate with emergency services or medical staff anywhere in your living space.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Disparities in HIV Prescribing Narrowed As Federal Guidelines Changed, Study Finds
But disparities among White, Black and Hispanic patients were largest among those with private insurance, according to findings reported in JAMA. The researchers speculate that differences in dealing with prior authorization may have widened disparities in the prescribing integrase strand transfer inhibitors (INSTIs). Integrase strand transfer inhibitors (INSTIs) were a...
