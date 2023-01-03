Amazon is no stranger to the tech industry, but its recent expansion into the healthcare sector has many people wondering what the implications are. Amazon has a few healthcare ventures under its belt such as Amazon Pharmacy (formerly known as PillPack) and Amazon Care, which provides treatment in certain states. They even have a failed venture, called Haven, that went belly up after a number of internal issues. Now they are in the process of acquiring One Medical, and have expressed their commitment to improving the quality of care across the board.

1 DAY AGO