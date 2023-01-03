ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
3 Michigan companies investing millions for 90-mile internet route from Southfield to Lansing

Three Michigan companies have announced plans to invest about $9.5 million to build a new 90-mile fiber route between Southfield and Lansing, a project they say will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and...
Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom

Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the comeback of the wild turkey is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories. The DNR said wild turkeys can be found in every county in the Lower Peninsula, plus parts of the Upper Peninsula. Officials with the DNR want to know how many wild turkeys are in Michigan and where they are found.
Take A Look At This Abandoned West Michigan Factory

They're just sitting corpses waiting for nature to take back over the land at this point. You'll probably be able to find a few abandoned factories here in Michigan as well. This one still has some equipment from its time still around. West Michigan Factory. Take a look below at...
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?

It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
Is Michigan prepared to be a climate refuge?

In a not-so-distant future, it’s possible that places like Houston, Texas could have summers that feel more like Pakistan. It’s part of the way our planet is transforming due to climate change, and some areas will be more affected than others. While the South could be too hot...
Winter is on hold for Michigan, but for how long?

True harsh winter cold isn’t in the scene for Michigan for this week. Let’s look at the really long-term data to see if severe cold is showing up anytime soon. The two best computer models for a general forecast of temperatures are the European Medium Range Weather Forecast Model (Euro for short) and the Global Forecast System (GFS) from NOAA. Both of these models give us a temperature anomaly forecast out to 15 or 16 days. While this type of forecast doesn’t give us an exact high temperature forecast, it gives us an idea whether we will top out in the teens, 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. So it gives us Michiganders a general idea of whether we would call the weather really cold or not too harsh.
Unique Cold-Weather Recreation Experiences in Michigan

With nearly 3,300 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, 3,000 miles of cross-country ski trails, more than 6,500 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails, and 51 ski and snowboarding areas boasting a total of 260 lifts and nearly 1,000 runs, Michigan’s “Water-Winter Wonderland” nickname is well deserved. Ready to become immersed in one of Michigan’s unique cold-weather experiences? […] The post Unique Cold-Weather Recreation Experiences in Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
