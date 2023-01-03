Read full article on original website
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
3 Michigan companies investing millions for 90-mile internet route from Southfield to Lansing
Three Michigan companies have announced plans to invest about $9.5 million to build a new 90-mile fiber route between Southfield and Lansing, a project they say will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and...
Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom
Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the comeback of the wild turkey is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories. The DNR said wild turkeys can be found in every county in the Lower Peninsula, plus parts of the Upper Peninsula. Officials with the DNR want to know how many wild turkeys are in Michigan and where they are found.
Michigan’s minimum wage rises; restaurant industry awaits appeal of larger jump
Michigan’s minimum wage rate increases 23 cents per hour today, from $9.87 to $10.10. Michigan is among 30 states and Washington, D.C., that have minimum wages above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Other wages, effective Jan. 1 as set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act...
Take A Look At This Abandoned West Michigan Factory
They're just sitting corpses waiting for nature to take back over the land at this point. You'll probably be able to find a few abandoned factories here in Michigan as well. This one still has some equipment from its time still around. West Michigan Factory. Take a look below at...
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?
It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
Michigan’s Last Brick-and-Mortar Sears Store to Close for Good
The last brick-and-mortar Sears Hometown Store in Michigan is closing. Sears used to be such a huge part of American life. Unfortunately, Sears will become just another memory. The last standing brick-and-mortar Sears Hometown Store will soon be closing. Fenton Township, Michigan is home to the final store in the...
Attorney for Oxford victims blasts governmental immunity for protecting negligent employees
Public officials are largely shielded from lawsuits, making it difficult to hold them accountable
Is Michigan prepared to be a climate refuge?
In a not-so-distant future, it’s possible that places like Houston, Texas could have summers that feel more like Pakistan. It’s part of the way our planet is transforming due to climate change, and some areas will be more affected than others. While the South could be too hot...
Counties in Michigan with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
(Stacker) - Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Here Are 3 Potential Alternatives to Using Road Salt in Michigan
A recent study has discovered high levels of chloride in Michigan's waterways. Chloride, a compound found in the salt used on Michigan's roadways, has (perhaps not surprisingly) found its way into Michigan's waters. Why? It has nowhere else to go. The study, known as Salt Watch, was conducted by the...
Winter is on hold for Michigan, but for how long?
True harsh winter cold isn’t in the scene for Michigan for this week. Let’s look at the really long-term data to see if severe cold is showing up anytime soon. The two best computer models for a general forecast of temperatures are the European Medium Range Weather Forecast Model (Euro for short) and the Global Forecast System (GFS) from NOAA. Both of these models give us a temperature anomaly forecast out to 15 or 16 days. While this type of forecast doesn’t give us an exact high temperature forecast, it gives us an idea whether we will top out in the teens, 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. So it gives us Michiganders a general idea of whether we would call the weather really cold or not too harsh.
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
Michigan prepares for post-holiday flu surge
According to the CDC’s latest weekly update, flu activity levels in Michigan were high for two weeks in a row as most of the U.S. is experiencing high or very high flu and flu-like illnesses.
Unique Cold-Weather Recreation Experiences in Michigan
With nearly 3,300 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, 3,000 miles of cross-country ski trails, more than 6,500 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails, and 51 ski and snowboarding areas boasting a total of 260 lifts and nearly 1,000 runs, Michigan’s “Water-Winter Wonderland” nickname is well deserved. Ready to become immersed in one of Michigan’s unique cold-weather experiences? […] The post Unique Cold-Weather Recreation Experiences in Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals
Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Michigan?
It doesn't take a brain surgeon to understand the dangers of riding in the bed of a moving pickup truck. However, every once in a while, you'll see a Michigander going for a joyride down some road. Just because you see someone doing it, doesn't necessarily mean that it's legal.
