Oklahoma State Scholarship Count: One Has Gone to Bowl Hero Trey Rucker
STILLWATER – Okay, let’s see what we have here. There were four players that went into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week with receivers John Paul Richardson, Bryson Green, and Stephon Johnson Jr. plus defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka that has turned up now at San Diego State. Oklahoma State has added a tight end, a real tight end in Josiah Johnson, defensive tackle Justin Kirkland, and I really think by the end of the weekend you will add wide receiver Leon Johnson III.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Cowgirls Knock Off Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team battled its way to an 86-82 win over Texas on Saturday evening in front of 2.228 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena to register its first league victory under the direction of head coach Jacie Hoyt. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cowgirls, who improved to 11-4 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Longhorns dipped to 11-5 and 2-1. Both teams got out of the gate quickly with the Cowgirls scoring 20 points in the first quarter while shooting 54 percent. However, OSU found itself trailing by six after Texas scored 26 points while connecting on 59 percent of its shots from the floor.
pokesreport.com
TCU is in the CFP Championship and Oklahoma State Finished 7-6: How Close are They
STILLWATER – Monday night (Jan. 9) the TCU Horned Frogs will line up in SoFi Stadium and play the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU just defeated Michigan 51-45 in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl in the CFP Semifinal. Oklahoma State was in the Phoenix-area the same week and lost to Big Ten member Wisconsin 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Gets Commitment From DT Justin Kirkland
STILLWATER – The old portal takes but the portal gives as well, and Oklahoma State got some of the give back on Thursday of what has been a rugged week for Oklahoma State fans seeing four more Cowboys including three talented receivers go into the transfer portal. One of the new commitments that will be here for the spring semester that begins in just over a week is Justin Kirkland from Utah Tech.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State QB Signee Zane Flores Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s 2023 quarterback signee, Zane Flores, was just tabbed the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Flores, who signed with the Cowboys in late December, is coming off an impressive senior season. He helped lead Gretna to a 12-1 overall record and a berth in the Class A state title game against Omaha Westside. Flores was very good in the title game as he threw for 414 yards on 24-of-37 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown.
pokesreport.com
Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Set for Showdown With No. 6 Texas
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State (9-5 overall, 1-1 Big 12 play) is set to face No. 6 Texas (12-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12 play) in Stillwater on Saturday, January 7. Tipoff is scheduled 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU. The Cowboys are coming off a 67-60 win...
pokesreport.com
Watch: Mike Boynton Discusses 56-46 Loss to No. 6 Texas
STILLWATER – It was a rough day offensively for Oklahoma State as they fell to No. 6 Texas, 56-46. With the loss, the Cowboys dropped to 9-6 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 play. “It wasn’t just late. It was pretty much most of the night,” Cowboys...
pokesreport.com
Kaleb Boone the Grinder of the Day but Texas Gets Back on Track 56-46
STILLWATER – A throwback Saturday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena saw one of the largest crowds in recent memory inside the building and a style of game that old Pokes masters Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton would be proud of as defense was the theme. Oklahoma State had to battle No. 6-Texas without seven-one post Moussa Cisse. Cisse, who injured his ankle in the first half of the Tuesday win over West Virginia suited up but did not warm up or play in the contest.
Oklahoma pair arrested in Missouri drug bust
Two Oklahomans are in hot water after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Missouri.
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde school shooting suspect was arrested this week in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Teenager from Tennessee arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over, acting as deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A teenager from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as a deputy. The 19-year-old suspect had gear that mirrored an officer. Now, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson has a warning for drivers. The sheriff said when you get...
Alleged ‘straw’ owner of marijuana farm connected with quadruple murder arrested
Another arrest has been made surrounding the quadruple murder at a marijuana farm in Kingfisher county in late November. This week, the alleged illegal "straw" owner of the operation was placed behind bars.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 18-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
Update: A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
okcfox.com
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
