Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

FOX 25 and Habitat for Humanity dedicate home to family in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 and Habitat for Humanity of Central Oklahoma dedicated a new house for a deserving family on Wednesday. With keys in hand, the Yamasaki family are officially homeowners. "Oh we're excited, oh definitely very excited and looking forward to actually moving in now," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: New Year, New Garden

Want to grow your garden, Julia's here to help. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us some great gift ideas to give to someone you love. To find out more you can check out the OSU County Extension Service Facebook page or check them out...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of The Week: Meet Fern

She has puppy dog eyes that will melt your heart, and the spirit to match! This week. OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Fern. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of The Week: Meet Laughter

Adopting a pet is no joke but our Pet Pal of The Week may laugh her way into your heart! This week, the OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Laughter. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Know the Law: Claim Timeline

After an accident its important that you know the law when it comes to getting in those claims. Will Gosney with West Ylla Gosney Law Firm shares important timelines. If you need help from an attorney for matters like this or anything else, contact West Ylla Gosney at 405-800-8080 or on the web at WYGLawFirm.com. You can also find them on Facebook search OKC Personal Injury Lawyers.
okcfox.com

Cleveland County Detention Center announces inmate's death

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Detention Center announced the death of an inmate on Tuesday. Jail officials said 66-year-old Kathryn Milano suffered a medical emergency on December 20th that was related to pre-existing medical conditions. She was brought to an area hospital but passed away later that...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On the First Week of the New Year

It's a new year, so if health and activities are on your mind, we've got you covered. Here's a look at some of the fun things going on in the metro and beyond the first week of January. You can find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Police searching for 'Ed Sheeran look-alike'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man they say stole a guitar from a Guitar Center in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on December 18 near NW 59th and May. If you recognize him or his car,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon Public Schools bus involved in three-car crash, child injured

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A Yukon Public Schools bus was involved in a three car crash on Wednesday afternoon. It happened near Parkland Elementary around 3 p.m. Police said one child suffered a minor leg injury, but was not taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt. The...
YUKON, OK

