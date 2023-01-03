Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in Oklahoma
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press Office
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fan
okcfox.com
Moore Public Schools & Bridges to construct tiny homes for homeless students in Moore
MOORE (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools and Bridges of Norman are now working together to construct tiny homes for homeless teens enrolled in Moore Public Schools after the OKC City Council approved the project on Tuesday. The tiny homes will be built in the field behind Sky Ranch Elementary...
okcfox.com
FOX 25 and Habitat for Humanity dedicate home to family in need
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 and Habitat for Humanity of Central Oklahoma dedicated a new house for a deserving family on Wednesday. With keys in hand, the Yamasaki family are officially homeowners. "Oh we're excited, oh definitely very excited and looking forward to actually moving in now," said...
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits The Cycle Society
Malcolm Tubbs visits the Cycle Society in Oklahoma City. For more information on the gym and when they are open call (405) 252-7570 or click here.
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: New Year, New Garden
Want to grow your garden, Julia's here to help. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us some great gift ideas to give to someone you love. To find out more you can check out the OSU County Extension Service Facebook page or check them out...
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of The Week: Meet Fern
She has puppy dog eyes that will melt your heart, and the spirit to match! This week. OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Fern. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare.
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of The Week: Meet Laughter
Adopting a pet is no joke but our Pet Pal of The Week may laugh her way into your heart! This week, the OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Laughter. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare.
okcfox.com
Know the Law: Claim Timeline
After an accident its important that you know the law when it comes to getting in those claims. Will Gosney with West Ylla Gosney Law Firm shares important timelines. If you need help from an attorney for matters like this or anything else, contact West Ylla Gosney at 405-800-8080 or on the web at WYGLawFirm.com. You can also find them on Facebook search OKC Personal Injury Lawyers.
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits the Science Museum Oklahoma
Malcolm Tubbs visits the Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. For more information on when they are open and the events they have call (405) 602-6664 or click here.
okcfox.com
Officials do walkthrough of Oklahoma County Jail, provide update on its replacement
There are updates on what's happening at the Oklahoma County jail, from its end-of-year condition to the latest plans for the new detention center. There were two meetings Tuesday, the Oklahoma Board of County Commissioners and the Oklahoma County Jail Trust meeting. Both brought insight into what's happening with the...
okcfox.com
Members of the Oklahoma City Council say they hope to make Bricktown safer in 2023
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Members of the Oklahoma City Council say they hope to make Bricktown safer in 2023. They say it's because of the recent gun violence in the area. City officials say the main safety concerns are lighting, parking and unsupervised minors. Councilwoman Nikki Nice for...
okcfox.com
Cleveland County Detention Center announces inmate's death
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Detention Center announced the death of an inmate on Tuesday. Jail officials said 66-year-old Kathryn Milano suffered a medical emergency on December 20th that was related to pre-existing medical conditions. She was brought to an area hospital but passed away later that...
okcfox.com
What's Going On the First Week of the New Year
It's a new year, so if health and activities are on your mind, we've got you covered. Here's a look at some of the fun things going on in the metro and beyond the first week of January. You can find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand...
okcfox.com
OKC Police searching for 'Ed Sheeran look-alike'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man they say stole a guitar from a Guitar Center in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on December 18 near NW 59th and May. If you recognize him or his car,...
okcfox.com
Lawyers attempting to halt OTA plans to vote on invalidated ACCESS Oklahoma contracts
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Lawyers fighting the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike expansions say they will be asking for a temporary restraining order against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as soon as courts open on Tuesday. They want to stop the OTA from approving contracts that Seminole County Associate District Court Judge...
okcfox.com
OKCPD K-9 assists in finding fugitive accused of making bombs in workplace
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City Police K-9 assisted in a search for a suspect hiding in a business after witnesses reported hearing loud explosions which turned out to be from large incendiary devices. K-9 Bear was brought to a warehouse in December located at 3731 SW 29th...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City duo arrested in Missouri for allegedly having 32 lbs of pot in their car
SARCOXIE, Mo. (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma City residents were arrested in Missouri after deputies said they found more than 30 pounds of marijuana in their car. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a car in Sarcoxie on December 31 for a registration violation. During the stop,...
okcfox.com
Yukon Public Schools bus involved in three-car crash, child injured
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A Yukon Public Schools bus was involved in a three car crash on Wednesday afternoon. It happened near Parkland Elementary around 3 p.m. Police said one child suffered a minor leg injury, but was not taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt. The...
okcfox.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to perform in Oklahoma City later this month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform at the Paycom Center later this month. The duo will take the stage at the downtown arena on Friday, January 20. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, January 6 at 10 a.m. The event...
okcfox.com
Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox stops at Sid's Diner in El Reno
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — A local restaurant had some star power on Tuesday. Gary LeVox, who is best known as the lead singer for the Rascal Flatts, made a stop at Sid's Diner in El Reno. The restaurant shared photos of LeVox posing with staff and working in...
okcfox.com
'Long live Dan': Oklahomans gather to remember 22-year-old football player, father
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On January 4, Oklahomans are honoring a man who was killed just 20 minutes into the new year. Daniel Howard was killed in a shooting on Sunday. Family and friends tell Fox 25 his legacy will live on. Those who knew him say Howard was...
