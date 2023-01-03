ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca hired by Rutgers

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is off to his fourth school in four years. Ciarrocca, who returned to Minnesota for the 2022 season, is officially headed to Rutgers to serve as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Following Ricky Rahne’s departure in 2020, Ciarrocca stepped in as the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling to kick off new year against No. 13 Wisconsin in ranked conference battle

The saying goes, “New year, new me,” but for Penn State, the same old wrestling team is set to take the mat against No. 13 Wisconsin on Friday to kick off 2023. The Nittany Lions enter the dual meet with a perfect 7-0 record, and it’s been almost three years since they’ve been beaten. The last dual meet loss Penn State suffered was on Jan. 31, 2020 to Iowa.
MADISON, WI
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling sees 4 wrestlers move in latest InterMat rankings, 1 drops

As the holiday wrestling season comes to a close, four Penn State wrestlers moved in the latest Intermat rankings. The biggest riser for the Nittany Lions was 157-pounder Terrell Barraclough, who moved from No. 28 in the country to No. 25, despite true freshman Levi Haines getting the call in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.

