Digital Collegian
No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball discards No. 13 Ohio State in 4 sets, moves to 2-0 in 2023
After taking care of Central State in the season opener the day prior, No. 4 Penn State took the court for a much tougher test. The Nittany Lions faced off against No. 13 Ohio State in enemy territory, and came away with a 3-1 victory. The 119th meeting between the...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: James Franklin puts Penn State football linebacker Dominic DeLuca on scholarship
Penn State made headlines when Chad Powers, A.K.A. Eli Manning, announced that punter Barney Amor had been put on scholarship. While Powers didn’t show up again, the Nittany Lions did extend a scholarship to linebacker and special teams ace Dominic DeLuca this past week. “Dom’s on f———g scholarship,” James...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Levi Haines earns statement victory against Wisconsin
Penn State’s lineup has experienced very few significant holes over the course of the last few seasons, but 157 pounds has been a struggle as of late to find a consistent wrestler. That was until Levi Haines stepped foot on campus. Haines entered Penn State as the only member...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds former star safety Calvin Lowry as offensive analyst
Penn State has added another former player to its coaching staff. Calvin Lowry, who starred at safety for the Nittany Lions from 2001-05, has officially joined the staff as offensive analyst and analytics coordinator. His name has already been added to the Penn State athletics staff directory. Lowry commanded the...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca hired by Rutgers
Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is off to his fourth school in four years. Ciarrocca, who returned to Minnesota for the 2022 season, is officially headed to Rutgers to serve as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Following Ricky Rahne’s departure in 2020, Ciarrocca stepped in as the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball hits mark from beyond the arc in victory over Purdue
The first home game of 2023 came with the high expectations of an in-conference matchup, and Penn State’s play lived up to that presumption. The Lady Lions saw a Purdue squad on Saturday that came in with an 11-3 record, but Penn State came out strong to result in a 70-60 win.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling rides late surge past Wisconsin to start new year, conference play
Penn State handled business as usual in its first conference, knocking off the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers 28-11 to start the new year. As usual, the Nittany Lions fell behind early after redshirt freshman Gary Steen fell to Wisconsin’s No. 5 Eric Barnett in the 125-pound bout to begin the dual meet.
Digital Collegian
4-star Penn State football signee Tony Rojas wins Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year
Penn State signee Tony Rojas received a prestigious honor in the midst of his early move-in to campus this weekend. Rojas, a 4-star linebacker from Fairfax, Virginia, has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year. A two-way player, Rojas rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns, while...
Digital Collegian
“The future’s bright” | Penn State football’s offensive line looks to build on breakthrough 2022 season
Following a season that left Penn State leading the Big Ten in sacks allowed and second to last in rushing yards per game, James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein knew changes had to be made in 2022. After discussing a new route to take, Franklin and Trautwein determined...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling to kick off new year against No. 13 Wisconsin in ranked conference battle
The saying goes, “New year, new me,” but for Penn State, the same old wrestling team is set to take the mat against No. 13 Wisconsin on Friday to kick off 2023. The Nittany Lions enter the dual meet with a perfect 7-0 record, and it’s been almost three years since they’ve been beaten. The last dual meet loss Penn State suffered was on Jan. 31, 2020 to Iowa.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees 4 wrestlers move in latest InterMat rankings, 1 drops
As the holiday wrestling season comes to a close, four Penn State wrestlers moved in the latest Intermat rankings. The biggest riser for the Nittany Lions was 157-pounder Terrell Barraclough, who moved from No. 28 in the country to No. 25, despite true freshman Levi Haines getting the call in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.
Digital Collegian
State College Police Department requests assistance identifying individual involved in alleged Lion's Den altercation
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying an individual involved in an alleged physical altercation, according to a release. The male was involved in a physical altercation with staff at The Lion's Den bar at 1:40 a.m on Dec. 11, 2022, resulting in injuries to...
