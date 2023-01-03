The saying goes, “New year, new me,” but for Penn State, the same old wrestling team is set to take the mat against No. 13 Wisconsin on Friday to kick off 2023. The Nittany Lions enter the dual meet with a perfect 7-0 record, and it’s been almost three years since they’ve been beaten. The last dual meet loss Penn State suffered was on Jan. 31, 2020 to Iowa.

