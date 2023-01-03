Read full article on original website
Sporting News
World Darts Championship final result & highlights as Smith hits nine darter in stunning win over Van Gerwen
Michael Smith defeated Michael van Gerwen 7-4 and hit a nine-dart finish in one of the greatest finals ever staged at the Alexandra Palace to win the 2022/23 PDC World Darts Championship. After runner-up finishes in 2019 to Van Gerwen, and to Peter Wright here twelve months ago, it is...
sporf.com
PDC World Darts Championship Final: UK start time, how to watch
While ‘football fever’ took over the world this Christmas, Darts fans still believe their World Championship is the holy grail of winter sporting competition, and with the final taking place later tonight, we’ve compiled all the details you need, including the UK start time. In a matter...
TechRadar
Formula E live stream 2023: how to watch every race online from anywhere
The speed and manoeuvrability gains unlocked by the new Gen3 car make the 2023 Formula E season the most hotly anticipated campaign since the series' inception nine years ago. Stoffel Vandoorne is your defending champion, only now he's racing for DS Penske, while the arrivals of Maserati and McLaren make this the most competitive Formula E grid ever. Here's how to watch a 2023 Formula E live stream no matter where you are in the world.
Khawaja and Smith hit milestones at SCG against South Africa
SYDNEY (AP) — Usman Khawaja made his highest test score, Steve Smith scored a milestone century and Australia reached a commanding 475-4 when rain forced an early end to the second day of the third and final test against South Africa. Khawaja made an unbeaten 195 off 368 balls,...
IGN
VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Australian Women’s ODD 2022/23, Match 21
Victoria Women will square off with New South Wales Women in the 21st match of the tournament on Thursday. Victoria Women earned their maiden win in the last game against Tasmania Women by 46 runs. New South Wales Women are out of touch at the moment having lost their previous 2 matches.
With Labuschagne as third seamer, there's a very un-Australian Australia at the SCG
Winning the toss has helped Australia, but for a type of side rarely seen on home soil, a fascinating four days still lie ahead
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime ousted in Adelaide opener
Home-crowd favorite Alexei Popyrin notched his third career win over a Top 10 player by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Monday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1 in Adelaide, Australia. Popyrin, a qualifier, won 78 percent of rhw points on his first serve,...
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD SCORES GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT IN OVERTIME TO SEND CANADA TO THE SEMI-FINALS
The fourth quarter-final of Day 7 at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw the hosts, Canada, take on the third seed in Group B, Slovakia, who are headlined by Simon Nemec, Filip Mesar and Dalibor Dvorsky. It was a rough first period, with scrums after nearly every single...
Rafael Nadal calls for United Cup overhaul after defeat to Alex de Minaur in Sydney
Rafael Nadal has called for an overhaul of the nascent United Cup competition as his Spanish side prepare for the second day of a dead tie against Australia. The new teams’ tournament debuted in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane this season but has proven to be more miss than hit with player withdrawals, a convoluted schedule, and ties that count for nothing.
tennismajors.com
United Cup – Brisbane, Perth, Sydney: the schedule of the Finals is known
2023 United Cup | Live Scores | Standings | Schedule. Groups stage is over and so the finalists are known, following the last matches that were remaining to be played on Tuesday. On January 4th, finals will be played in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney with each city’s winner qualifying for the Final Four which will take place in Sydney (6-8 January). The fourth spot will be clinched by the runner-up with the best record from its three matches.
TechRadar
The best fight sticks in 2023
The best fight sticks for you will differ depending on your budget and personal preferences. Thankfully, though, there are a wide variety of options available. From beginner-friendly devices and premium sticks to even more specialized picks. From our selection of the best fight sticks you should be able to find...
Weather halts Australia’s 147-2 in 3rd test against Proteas
SYDNEY (AP) — Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja made half-centuries as luckless South Africa was denied twice by the TV umpire before bad light and then rain brought an early end to the opening day of the third test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Khawaja and Labuschagne shared a 135-run...
IGN
CH-W vs AH-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23, Match 12
Central Hinds will take on Auckland Hearts in the 12th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23 on Thursday. Central Hinds are desperate to get their first points on the table as they lost all their 3 matches. Auckland Hearts on the other hand managed to win only one game so far.
European club uses bizarre rock and roll kangaroo video welcome Socceroos Awer Mabil Sparta Prague
The Czech Republic's most successful club Sparta Prague has welcomed on-loan Socceroos winger Awer Mabil into its ranks with a bizarre rock and roll kangaroo video.
