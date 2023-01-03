ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PDC World Darts Championship Final: UK start time, how to watch

While ‘football fever’ took over the world this Christmas, Darts fans still believe their World Championship is the holy grail of winter sporting competition, and with the final taking place later tonight, we’ve compiled all the details you need, including the UK start time. In a matter...
TechRadar

Formula E live stream 2023: how to watch every race online from anywhere

The speed and manoeuvrability gains unlocked by the new Gen3 car make the 2023 Formula E season the most hotly anticipated campaign since the series' inception nine years ago. Stoffel Vandoorne is your defending champion, only now he's racing for DS Penske, while the arrivals of Maserati and McLaren make this the most competitive Formula E grid ever. Here's how to watch a 2023 Formula E live stream no matter where you are in the world.
Yardbarker

ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime ousted in Adelaide opener

Home-crowd favorite Alexei Popyrin notched his third career win over a Top 10 player by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Monday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1 in Adelaide, Australia. Popyrin, a qualifier, won 78 percent of rhw points on his first serve,...
tennismajors.com

United Cup – Brisbane, Perth, Sydney: the schedule of the Finals is known

2023 United Cup | Live Scores | Standings | Schedule. Groups stage is over and so the finalists are known, following the last matches that were remaining to be played on Tuesday. On January 4th, finals will be played in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney with each city’s winner qualifying for the Final Four which will take place in Sydney (6-8 January). The fourth spot will be clinched by the runner-up with the best record from its three matches.
TechRadar

The best fight sticks in 2023

The best fight sticks for you will differ depending on your budget and personal preferences. Thankfully, though, there are a wide variety of options available. From beginner-friendly devices and premium sticks to even more specialized picks. From our selection of the best fight sticks you should be able to find...

