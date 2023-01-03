ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Black Enterprise

WATCH: Woman Flings Computer at Airline Agent After Kids Went ‘Missing’ in Miami Airport

A 25-year-old woman flew into a rage when she flung a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport. She is now facing criminal charges. According to CBS News, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Camila McMillie has been arrested on charges of “aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.”
The Independent

Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight

A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
The Independent

Can AirTags help find lost luggage during holiday travel? What I learnt travelling with Apple tracking device

If you’ve travelled anywhere this year, you’ll likely have heard the warnings not to check a bag. The fear – and frankly expectation – was that it would get lost in the ongoing chaos that has become airports in 2022.The guidance is useful for those who know how to pack lightly, or even appropriately, but not so great for those of us who overpack for even the shortest of trips.Unfortunately, this inability to travel moderately meant that, in the lead up to a 16-day trip to Israel in August, I was both overpacking and concerned that I would lose all...
thesource.com

Woman Calls Out United Airlines for Baggage Misinformation

Trouble with checked luggage at the airport is a headache that is becoming increasingly unavoidable. Valerie Szybala, a disinformation researcher from Washington D.C., received her lost luggage nearly six days after the airline told her that the bag was safely at its distribution center. During those days, Szybala tracked the luggage as it journeyed to local malls and McDonald’s.
Apple Insider

AirTags catch United Airlines in lie about missing luggage

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A woman used multiple locations ofAirTags she planted in her luggage before traveling to catch United Airlines lying about the security of her bags. Valerie Szybala has taken to Twitter to document how United...
thetrek.co

I Hate South West Airlines!

I was primed to hike and kayak Florida during the New Year and see some family. Made reservations in OCTOBER for airlines, hotel, dogs, Uber. Everything carefully printed; placed in a file. Then, SouthWest Airlines cancelled. Everything trashed. Their system “melted down” unable to keep up. Me and...
Mashed

A United Passenger's Lost Luggage Was Delivered To McDonald's

You may be able to handle delayed flights, limited foot space, and bad airplane meals, but arriving at your destination without your luggage is something nobody wants to experience. Many things could've led to this point; the bags could have been incorrectly tagged, placed on the wrong plane, or not transferred in time after a layover. According to Luggage Hero, 692,884 bags were handled incorrectly in the first half of 2021, which is just about 0.4%. The airline that handles your luggage the safest is Allegiant Air, while the one that takes the worst care is Envoy Air. United Airlines sits somewhere in the middle.
NBC News

United passenger goes viral after sharing luggage saga

A chaotic travel experience for a United Airlines passenger ended this week after she used an Apple AirTag to help track down her lost luggage. Valerie Szybala went viral after she shared her experience in a Twitter thread about how she put the tech accessory, which works with iPhone and other Apple devices to track and find belongings, in her suitcase.

