Boise man arrested after crashing into building, firing at officers
BOISE, Idaho — 39-year-old Justin Malek is facing four felony charges after Boise Police say he intentionally crashed into a building, threatened a person and fired "multiple rounds" towards responding officers Friday afternoon. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Malek crashed into the HVAC unit of the building...
Post Register
Boise PD arrest Justin Malek after crashing into building
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to a report of a crash on Friday just before 4:30 pm on the 700 block of Curtis Rd. When police arrived they found the suspect Justin Malek, 39, from Boise had intentionally crashed into the HVAC unit of a building. After the crash, Malek proceeded to get out of the vehicle and threaten a bystander with a large chain.
KIVI-TV
Police: Meridian man hit and killed while running on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A 32-year-old man from Meridian was hit and killed while running on I-84 and Eagle road Saturday, according to Idaho State police. Troopers say it happened just after noon Saturday. ISP says a man was seen running on I-84 when he was hit by a Buick Enclave, and a Semi Truck.
Police: Man arrested after shooting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting after one person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release Friday. After receiving reports of shots fired, police responded to West Colonial Street just before 11:45 p.m. Boise Police...
Post Register
Thursday night shooting in Boise
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to a report of shots fired Thursday night at 11:43 PM on the 7200 block of W. Colonial St. When officers arrived on the scene there were multiple vehicles and witnesses in the immediate area. Witnesses indicated that there was one victim, an adult male who was transported by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital and treated for a gunshot wound before officers arrived on the scene, and a male suspect named Tristen Blackburn (18) of Boise.
Man Running on Southern Idaho Interstate Struck by a car, then a Semi, Dies at Scene
BOISE - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Interstate 84. According to police, at about 12:11 p.m. on Saturday, near the Eagle Road exit on I-84, a 32-year-old male, from Meridian, was seen running on the interstate before he was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave, driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by a 66-year-old male from Caldwell.
eastidahonews.com
Roof collapses at west Idaho hot springs, multiple guests sent to the hospital
MURPHY (Idaho Statesman) — Multiple guests were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after the collapse of the roof above the geothermal pool at Givens Hot Springs, according to a news release from the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office. About 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call about the collapse....
Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison
Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Post Register
Boise Police seeking information on video voyeurism person of interest
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise police are investigating a report of video voyeurism on Nov. 26 on the 1400 block of S. Vinnell Way. Investigators want to speak with a person of interest, a male who was last seen driving away in a small black passenger car with a Transformers “Decepticon” painted on the hood of the car. The hood was secured with bungee cords and the vehicle also had a missing front bumper.
Police chief, mayor condemn Labrador's decision to dismiss charges against woman
New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her. Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision. Brady then turned, put her arms behind her...
KIVI-TV
Seven injured after roof collapses at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County
MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. It happen around two in the afternoon, the owners were not...
Meridian police chief, mayor respond to Labrador's decision to drop charges against woman arrested at park
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her. Brady was...
signalamerican.com
High speed chase rips through downtown Weiser
This silver car, with California license plates, tore through the streets of Weiser this morning, leading police on a high speed chase that reached 80 miles per hour. The individual is shown speeding by the Weiser Signal American newspaper office on Idaho Street.
Post Register
House fire near Vista and Cassia
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a fire at the home at 707 S Opal St near Vista and Cassia in Boise. No one was home and no one was injured, the homeowners were sheltered in the house across the street. The cause of the fire is unknown. CBS2...
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-84 in Ada County
BOISE, Idaho — A Washington man died after he was hit by a Subaru Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 84 in Ada County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Police said the 35-year-old was "in the lane of travel" when he was hit by the vehicle, driven by a 52-year-old man from Hammett, Idaho. The Hammett man stayed at the scene for police, according to ISP.
National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology
For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
kmvt
Influenza contributes to Washington County child’s death
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. “This is...
