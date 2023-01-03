New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her. Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision. Brady then turned, put her arms behind her...

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO