Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
fordauthority.com
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
Top Speed
This Shelby 427 Competition Cobra Has A Unique History
RM Sotheby's upcoming January 2023 auction will feature a one-of-a-kind Shelby Cobra - Chassis CSX 3011. It's not just the design history behind this beautiful roadster that makes it special, this particular 427 Competition Cobra made an appearance in a 1966 Elvis film, "Spinout." RM Sotheby's depicts the vehicle as a "triple threat" - Chassis CSX 3011 is the only auction offering that has been featured in a major Hollywood film, was a part of the "Cobra Caravan" publicity tour, and has participated in "in-period" competition. That's right, the CSX 3011 was owned by - and entered in competition - by Formula One racer Moises Solana Arciniega.
Bring Home This 382-Horsepower 2022 Toyota GR Supra
Motorious readers get more chances to win a modern Supra with more entries. Are you a modern performance car enthusiast? Do you also admire the engineering of Japanese sports cars? If you have been drooling over the prospect of owning a brand new Toyota Supra, but shortages of cars for sale, or maybe shortages of funds, have gotten in your way, it can be a frustrating predicament. However, you are a Motorious reader, and as a thanks for your loyal readership, not only are we sharing an opportunity to own a new Supra for next to nothing, you get more entries to win this 382-Horsepower 2022 Toyota GR Supra when you donate.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Jalopnik
At $16,800, Is This 2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen a Friggin’ Good Deal?
While not a Swedish meatball, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Saab is a Swede with enough muscle under the hood that it still should be a ball to drive. Let’s see if takes a wad of cash to buy. Guerrilla artist Bansky reportedly once espoused that “Art...
Jalopnik
South Korea Orders Tesla to Pay Millions for Overstating Range
Tesla will have to pay South Korea a little more than $2 million over alleged false advertising, the EV maker has a bona fide second-in-command behind Elon Musk now, and Hyundai and Kia have hopeful targets for the new year. All that and more in this January 3, 2023 edition of The Morning Shift.
Jalopnik
The Mitsubishi Mirage Will Die First in Japan
The Mitsubishi Mirage has lived out its existence toiling at a thankless deed, as the cheapest — or one of the cheapest — new cars available to buy in the U.S. over the past decade. The Japanese automaker has never moved a ton of the things, selling just under 23,000 units in 2021, but the Mirage has helped Mitsubishi squeak by during times when it had no vaguely redeeming product to speak of. Those times are beginning to change, because the new Outlander is good enough. And so, the Mirage’s long trudge, longer than anyone would’ve ever expected, is coming to an end. At least, in its home market.
Jalopnik
The BMW i Vision Dee Is a Color-Shifting Ride to a Virtual World
Remember BMW’s weird Dee activation on Twitter, when the company’s global account got “taken over” by a character that was really into talking about Arnold Schwarzenegger? Well, we now know what that’s all about, and it’s exactly as weird as we’ve come to expect from modern BMW: A concept sedan based around virtual reality.
Jalopnik
Glass Onion Has a Meaningless Porsche 918 Continuity Error That's Nipping at My Brain
I’m not much for movies; I’m pretty much whatever the opposite of a “movie buff” is. Name your favorite film; I haven’t seen it. But I’ll tell you what I have seen — Knives Out. And I loved it! I could listen to Daniel Craig declare things as Benoit Blanc for hours on end, without the excuse of a plot, and I’d be totally content. Glass Onion, the sequel that hit Netflix just before Christmas, is good too. And it has come to my attention that there’s a car-related continuity slip in it — one I half-noticed while I’m watching, that I’m kicking myself for not fully appreciating sooner.
Jalopnik
Rule Your Beach Town With This 2002 Smart Crossblade
If you like unique vehicles, it’s hard to do better than the Smart Crossblade. Based on the original Smart ForTwo, the Crossblade was first shown as a concept at the 2001 Geneva Motor Show. With no roof, safety bars instead of actual doors, and a small wind deflector, it was an interesting design exercise that seemed unlikely to ever go into production. Except, for some reason, Smart actually did decide to sell the Crossblade. And now one could be yours.
topgear.com
Celebrating Lamborghini's V12 engine... in a V12-powered Lambo boat
V12 Aventador meets Boaty McV12face in this enormously amusing two-vehicle setup. To quote the great Albus Dumbledore: “Where once there was before the naturally aspirated Lamborghini V12 engine, there will now be after.” At least we think that’s what he said – nobody really paid any attention to the Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series did they? Could have got away with anything in that script.
Jalopnik
Andretti Global Partners with General Motors to Express Interest in Formula 1 with Cadillac Racing
One of 2022's greatest rumors was Andretti Global’s interest in joining the Formula 1 grid — one that was dashed time and time again. Now, though, new regulations making it easier for teams to express formal interest in joining the grid means that Andretti has teamed up with General Motors’ Cadillac Racing division to begin that process.
Jalopnik
The Icoma Tatamal is an Electric Motocompo For The 21st Century
If there’s one thing weird car fans like more than weird cars, it’s the Motocompo. For anyone not familiar with this creation, the Motocompo was a cutesy folding moped that could fit into the back of ‘90s Hondas. It was designed to use when your car couldn’t make it into the city due to traffic or parking restrictions. Now, this wonderful creation has been resurrected by a Japanese startup.
