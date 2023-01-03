ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 43

bye bye Biden
5d ago

I don't know some patients need a voice for them and you can't lock them out sorry elderly killer. They need their patient advicates.. I still wonder with Cobo hall with hospital bed and ventilators all set to go she still opted to use extended care facilities causing rampant deaths among the weak and feebile.

Reply(6)
22
unbelieveable!
5d ago

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂is this a serious article???? I know y’all remember her making it illegal to visit your loved ones in nursing homes for MONTHS. This virtue signaling unt-c expects us to believe SHE is protecting our seniors??!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 HEY GOVERNOR WHITMER: how about your people call my people and we can discuss how much we F-N HATE YOU!!!!!!

Reply
17
Shirley Cox
5d ago

my mom died thinking I forgot about her because of Whitmer now she thinks she can fix it! Forget it!

Reply(3)
34
Related
Washington Examiner

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

The supreme law: Getting to know Michigan’s Constitution

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how lieutenant governor candidates are chosen. It is crucial that Michiganders feel equipped to respond when government encroaches on their rights and freedoms. They should also be equipped to prevent crises. We should not go to the voting booth, perform our duty and then wash our hands. We should all take time to be engaged in what is happening, and we should do so with the proper knowledge.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

To The Point: Governor’s inauguration, Democratic majority

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” a look back at the governor’s inauguration and a look ahead at the next four years and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist talks about what it will take to hold the newly found Democratic majority together in the legislature. “More than ever this is about communication and […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

MI Dept of State complies with 1/6 special counsel subpoena

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has confirmed her office complied with a subpoena issued as part of a federal inquiry into election tampering and the January 6th insurrection. The Detroit Free Press reports the Secretary of State shared 37 pages of emails, including communications between the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package that gives the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) the tools to ensure financial oversight of insurance companies based in the state. According to the DIFS, the package takes calculations that are meant to give more information...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan unemployment agency wasn't effective in processing pandemic claims, audit shows

A new state audit released Friday found Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency wasn't effective in processing unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic and improperly granted overpayment waivers to some claimants while not considering others that met the waiver criteria, one of several other findings related to the way the agency distributed benefits and handled overpayment waivers in the months that followed. The audit estimated the agency may have improperly granted $1.7 billion in overpayment waivers but didn't consider...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect in 2023

It’s officially a new year, and that brings plenty of hopes and resolutions for the coming 365 days. However, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan laws going into effect on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Audit of unemployment agency found fraud during pandemic, UIA says report is missing context

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) said Friday that the Office of Auditor General (OAG) missed some important context after finding fraud, technology issues, financial waivers and other issues by the UIA during the pandemic. UIA Director Julia Dale said in a Friday statement that the OAG’s audit is  “rehashing” old findings and “is not […] The post Audit of unemployment agency found fraud during pandemic, UIA says report is missing context appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy