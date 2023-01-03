ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vote for the PrepXtra high school girls athlete of the week for Dec. 25 to Dec. 31

By Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago
Vote for the PrepXtra girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end at noon Friday.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Mackenzie Bremer, Alcoa: Bremer averaged 15 points in four games at the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Greeneville last week.

Karli Haworth, Alcoa: Haworth averaged 23 points in four games at the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Greeneville last week.

Kyndra West, Hardin Valley Academy: West averaged 10.3 points, six rebounds, four assists and five assists at the Rhea County Christmas Tournament from Dec. 27-30.

Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic: Mains averaged 21.6 points, six rebounds, two steals and three assists in five games at the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Greeneville last week. She made 23 of 48 3-pointers.

Jordan White, Northview Academy: White had 13 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and six steals against University (West Virginia) on Wednesday. She had 12 points, seven assists, two steals and made six of eight field goals against Augusta Christian on Thursday.

