Vote for the PrepXtra high school boys athlete of the week for Dec. 25 to Dec. 31

By Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
Vote for the PrepXtra boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end at noon Friday.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Aiden Vanacker, Farragut: Vanacker scored 27 points hitting eight 3-pointers against Hampton on Thursday. In three games at the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament, he averaged 14. 6 points.

Drew Branson, Grainger: Branson averaged 17.3 points and 1.6 steals in three games at the King of the Smokies Christmas Classic at Pigeon Forge.

Deondrea Lindsey, Knoxville Catholic: Lindsey averaged 25.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in three games in the Cumberland Falls Christmas Tournament at Corbin High School in Kentucky last week.

Lukas Walls, Knoxville Webb: Wallas averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 61% field goal shooting from two-point range and 45% from the 3-point line in four games at the Arby's Classic at Viking Hall.

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

