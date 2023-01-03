Vote for the PrepXtra high school boys athlete of the week for Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
Vote for the PrepXtra boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.
The poll is set to end at noon Friday.
Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.
Aiden Vanacker, Farragut: Vanacker scored 27 points hitting eight 3-pointers against Hampton on Thursday. In three games at the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament, he averaged 14. 6 points.
Drew Branson, Grainger: Branson averaged 17.3 points and 1.6 steals in three games at the King of the Smokies Christmas Classic at Pigeon Forge.
Deondrea Lindsey, Knoxville Catholic: Lindsey averaged 25.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in three games in the Cumberland Falls Christmas Tournament at Corbin High School in Kentucky last week.
Lukas Walls, Knoxville Webb: Wallas averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 61% field goal shooting from two-point range and 45% from the 3-point line in four games at the Arby's Classic at Viking Hall.
Comments / 0