Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth: How the ‘Hawkeye’ Star Makes His Money, Marvel Salary

Living large thanks to his Marvel contract. Jeremy Renner is known as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) to fans of the comic book film series, but he's also racked up a major fortune from TV roles and other blockbuster movies, which all have contributed to his hefty net worth.

Before he was living large in Hollywood, the actor had an extremely humble beginning during the early days of his career. During an interview with Men's Health from November 2021, Jeremy admitted that he allotted $10 a month to food.

"I had no electricity, no gas, no hot water. So, I learned to play guitar. I lit candles. I made a vibe out of it. I said, ‘Hey, look, this is romantic. It’s not depressing that I can’t afford power ,'" the Mayor of Kingstown actor recalled. “If I sat and cried about it, which I probably did once or twice, it doesn’t really move the needle. Changing and shifting your perspective — that’s the only thing we have control of in perpetuity.”

Now he's a man of many talents — and giant paychecks. Keep reading for details on Jeremy's net worth and how he makes money.

What Is Jeremy Renner's Net Worth?

In fact, Jeremy's estimated net worth is $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Jeremy Renner Has Starred in Movies and TV Shows

He nabbed the role of Hawkeye in 2011 and has since appeared in six Marvel movies and two of the franchise's television shows. However, these aren't Jermey's most notable film roles. After playing Sergeant First Class William James in 2008's The Hurt Locker , the California native received an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category. Some of his other major movie credits include The Town, The Bourne Legacy and Wind River . In 2021, his Paramount+ series, Mayor of Kingstown , premiered.

What Was Jeremy Renner's Marvel Salary?

It's been reported that he made $3 million for the first Avengers movie in 2012. For the first sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron — which premiered in 2015 — his salary was an estimated $6 million. When returning for Avengers: Endgame in 2019, he had a reported $15 million salary.

Jeremy Renner Works In Real Estate Flipping Houses

Aside from his acting roles, Jeremy has a newfound love for flipping houses.

“It kept me learning and growing and failing and succeeding. It shaped who I am in a lot of ways. It taught me how attentive I am to detail," he told Men's Health about the projects. "Anybody can build something from the ground up. I like the limitations of taking something that was once amazing, reconfiguring it and making it work for today. It’s a different art.”

Jeremy Renner Makes Music

Over the years, the Hawkeye star has dropped two EPs — The Medicine and Live For Now — which were both released in 2020. He's also recording songs for various films throughout his career.

“My family was my first love, and then music,” he told People in July 2019. “Acting came into my brain around 20. Music has always been my first love as far as something other than my family.”