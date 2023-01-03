ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Balanced effort leads Union past Rahway - Boys basketball recap

Kameron McGainey, Cedric Raymond and Bradley Emilzo scored 10 points apiece for Union in a 54-52 victory over Rahway in Rahway. Riley Flood added nine points for Union (4-3), which trailed 27-22 at halftime, but regained the lead with a 17-6 third quarter surge. Isaiah Gurley scored a game-high 18...
NJ.com

No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap

Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
