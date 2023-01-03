ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
WDTN

Damar Hamlin showing ‘signs of improvement’ in ICU

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, family, friends, and his team said Wednesday that there are improvements. The Bills confirmed in a statement that Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement” and is expected to remain...
Larry Brown Sports

The Associated Press

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because...
New York Post

