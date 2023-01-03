Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
KMBC.com
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during game against Bengals
CINCINNATI — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
CINCINNATI — (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills DB Damar Hamlin: Vitals Normal, But Placed on Breathing Tube in Critical Condition
The marketing rep of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin updated his status following a scary collapse in Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals Release First Statement Since Damar Hamlin's Injury
The Cincinnati Bengals are joining the NFL world in praying for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin this Tuesday afternoon. In a statement released by Bengals owner Mike Brown, the Cincinnati Franchise sent thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and his family while also thanking fans for the compassion and ...
News Channel 25
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in Cincinnati hospital after Monday Night Football injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after the Bills confirmed he suffered from cardiac arrest during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
WDTN
Damar Hamlin showing ‘signs of improvement’ in ICU
CINCINNATI (WCMH) — While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, family, friends, and his team said Wednesday that there are improvements. The Bills confirmed in a statement that Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement” and is expected to remain...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is ‘improving’: Latest update is ‘promising’ after cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football
Here are the latest updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. - Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Per Bills PR:. Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition...
Bills say Hamlin is in ICU but steadily improving | Here's what we know
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was much anticipation for the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field right after completing a tackle. Here’s what we know so far. Hamlin collapses during game.
Damar Hamlin hit gives ex-Wofford football player who went into cardiac arrest at a game new perspective
Michael Roach changed the channel from NFL Monday Night Football and when he flipped back, it was almost an out-of-body experience. He saw what other people saw in 2016. Players, coaches, everybody from both teams huddled together on the field. Crying, hugging, praying. ...
WCPO
'It's bigger than football': Zac Taylor speaks for first time about Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first thing Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Bills coach Sean McDermott told him was that he needed to be at the hospital with Hamlin. "'I need to...
CNBC
Damar Hamlin has shown 'signs of improvement' but remains in critical condition, team says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement" and loved ones are "elated" about his progress, even while he's still hospitalized in critical condition, his team and family said Wednesday. Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Cincinnati. First responders performed CPR and he was rushed to...
Amid tragedy, Vikings respond with compassion
Harrison Phillips was Damar Hamlin's teammate in Buffalo. He found a way to lend a hand with a simple gesture after Hamlin's injury
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because...
News 8 KFMB
Former San Diego Chargers players react after Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on the field
SAN DIEGO — NFL's Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following a hit during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The shock the sports world experienced following the tragedy is being felt here at home. Former San Diego Chargers players are sharing their thoughts after what happened.
