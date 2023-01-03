Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to kill them
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City man is accused of locking three tenants inside the garage apartment they live in and threatening to shoot them if they came out. Sixty-six-year-old Lawrence Cohen is charged with three counts of false imprisonment and in addition to that, resisting arrest. Deputies...
cw34.com
Police need help identifying man who burglarized car on Christmas in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking a man who vandalized and burglarized a vehicle on Christmas. The Vero Beach Police Department said at around 3:18 a.m. a man used a large concrete block to vandalize and burglarize a vehicle parked in the parking lot of 2205 14th Ave at the Fortis building in Vero Beach.
click orlando
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
veronews.com
Deputies: Domestic dispute led to woman being run over, killed
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman whose body was found alongside U.S. 1 in Sebastian last week was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a man she was in a relationship with, deputies said. “A suspect was identified, and detectives have recovered evidence,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson...
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
sebastiandaily.com
Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida
A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
WESH
Court date continued for Seminole County man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other was expected court in Seminole County on Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty in this case, for which there is still not a clear motive. Juan Bravo-Torres was arrested back...
Woman found dead on US Highway 1 in Sebastian was run over, deputies say
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the investigation of a woman who was found dead U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian.
Melbourne police, ATF investigating burglary at local gun shop
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives are investigating after an early-morning burglary at a local guns hop. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators haven’t disclosed exactly how many were taken but say multiple...
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
WESH
Palm Bay police: Man accused of stabbing, injuring roommate taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim of a stabbing attack in a Palm Bay neighborhood late New Year’s...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
click orlando
2 injured after septic truck overturns on I-95 in Cocoa crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured in a crash involving an overturned septic truck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 10:06 a.m. at mile marker 208 when a sedan driven by a Titusville...
cbs12.com
Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
wqcs.org
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Collision with a Sedan in Sebastian Monday
Indian River County - Tuesday January 2, 2023: A Fort Pierce man died late Monday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a sedan. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that the crash occurred shortly after 5 pm Monday at the intersection of Barber Street and U.S. #1 in Sebastian.
WESH
Melbourne gun shop hit with 'smash-and-grab' burglary
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne gun shop was burglarized early Wednesday morning. For hours, the ATF was on the scene inside the shop. One worker who was helping agents inside told WESH 2 that they were going through the shop’s inventory. It was at about 3:15 a.m. when...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County reports independent reviews of 2022 jail incident found claims of excessive force were unfounded
Volusia County reported that two independent reviews of the alleged excessive force incident at the Volusia County Branch Jail in April 2022 involving six officers concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims, according to a Dec. 22 press release. The first review was conducted by the Florida...
Orlando police searching for woman, 40, missing since Christmas Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a 40-year-old woman last seen on Christmas Day. Officers said Runy Leidy Medina-Pacheco was last seen near Cadence Crossing Apartments, located on Curry Ford Road around 10 p.m. on Dec. 25. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said...
Comments / 0