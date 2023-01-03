ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say

Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Deputies: Domestic dispute led to woman being run over, killed

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman whose body was found alongside U.S. 1 in Sebastian last week was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a man she was in a relationship with, deputies said. “A suspect was identified, and detectives have recovered evidence,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida

A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
PALM COAST, FL
cbs12.com

Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Collision with a Sedan in Sebastian Monday

Indian River County - Tuesday January 2, 2023: A Fort Pierce man died late Monday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a sedan. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that the crash occurred shortly after 5 pm Monday at the intersection of Barber Street and U.S. #1 in Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Melbourne gun shop hit with 'smash-and-grab' burglary

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne gun shop was burglarized early Wednesday morning. For hours, the ATF was on the scene inside the shop. One worker who was helping agents inside told WESH 2 that they were going through the shop’s inventory. It was at about 3:15 a.m. when...
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy