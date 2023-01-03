Read full article on original website
Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class
We knew Johntay Cook didn't like Oklahoma, but now the Texas Longhorns signee has taken it a step further.
LOOK: Desmond Umeozulu Forces Fumble In Under Armour All-America Game
Future South Carolina football defensive end Desmond Umeozulu makes a game altering play in the third quarter of the Under Armour All-America game.
Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season
Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
Alabama DL prospect has Clemson No. 1
A big defensive line prospect from the Yellowhammer State, with more than half a dozen Power Five offers under his belt, has his sights set on earning an offer from Clemson moving forward. The Tigers haven’t (...)
Where does Alabama's Sugar Bowl win rank among every Bowl Game played in 2022?
Alabama finished the 2022 season with a record of 12-2, capping off what some fans would call a disappointing year in a major bowl game where the Crimson Tide dominated its opponent, a conference champion, by 25 points. The 45-20 win over Kansas State was somewhat of a sarcastic nod...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision
Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is headed to SEC country
Chad Bumphis, who shared a goodbye message to Utah football on social media, is returning to his alma mater, Mississippi State, where he’ll coach wide receivers.
GALLERY: Oklahoma Players in the Under Armour All-America Game
View the AllSooners photo gallery of OU signees P.J. Adebawore, Jackson Arnold, Peyton Bowen, Lewis Carter, Cayden Green, Jacobe Johnson and Jaquaize Pettaway in the Under Armour All-America Game.
According to Jaemyn Brakefield, Bama loss once again came down to lack of intensity early
In their second true road test of the season, the Ole Miss men's basketball team fell flat on its face yet again. That said, their opponent has forced quite a few opponents to do that as well leading into Wednesday's massacre. The first half looked all too familiar to that...
Alabama K Will Reichard Changes Mind, Comes Back for Fifth Season
The kicker made a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon to come back for another season with the Crimson Tide.
