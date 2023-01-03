Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
4 top laners, including K’Sante, to be nerfed in League’s first wave of balance changes in 2023
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a series of balance changes coming to League of Legends’ roster of champions. The game’s first major balance update of the year, Patch 13.1, will also serve as the first patch of the new season. Riot revealed the full details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
dotesports.com
Florida Mayhem rounds out 2023 Overwatch League roster with veteran support and rookie DPS
West Region teams have finally started to assemble full rosters for the upcoming Overwatch League season, competing with each other to pick up the best free agents left in the ample pool of candidates. After teasing fans for a few weeks by revealing only two blurred names in the background of other announcements, the Florida Mayhem decided to lift the curtain today and reveal its newest additions.
dotesports.com
Riot to reignite Annie’s flames in League with changes scheduled for Patch 13.2
Numerous League of Legends champions are on Riot Games’ radar for adjustments in 2023, with more of the obscure characters reaching the top of that list. An upcoming batch of changes is directly targeting one of the oldest champions in the game who continues to struggle at all levels.
dotesports.com
LCS fans are sure Riot is killing the tournament following Dash’s exit
The faith in the future of LCS, the North American championship of League of Legends, perhaps has never been so low. The fans of the league had already voiced their concern to Riot Games after the organizer changed the matchdays from weekend primetime hours to Thursday and Friday as part of a restructuring in December 2022 and now they’re gutted to learn that desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson, a staple of the LCS’ broadcast, won’t return for 2023, Dash himself confirmed yesterday.
dotesports.com
NiP reportedly closing in on signing huge CS:GO prodigy to its main team
Ninjas in Pyjamas has included the current Natus Vincere academy player Daniil “headtr1ck” Valitov on its seven-player lineup for BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first big CS:GO tournament of 2023, according to a report by Dexerto. NiP has reportedly been interested in signing headtr1ck since the...
hypebeast.com
Pelé's Funeral Draws Large Crowds, Bidding Farewell to the Legend in Eight Mile Long Procession
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023 the world said its last goodbye to football legend, Pelé. The Brazilian community paid respects nationwide, with over 200 million people around the world watching the final procession. Pelé was buried in the city of Santos, the place where he grew up and became...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends private matches rumored to have a steep minimum player requirement, leaving fans disappointed
Apex Legends fans aren’t too thrilled about a big rumored minimum player requirement for the game’s upcoming private matches feature. Renowned Apex insider Thordan Smash tweeted early this morning that the game’s upcoming Spellbound collection event will allow players to create and join private matches for the first time, as was officially announced by developer Respawn Entertainment yesterday. However, Thordan also shared that private lobbies will reportedly require a minimum of 30 players to start a match, which is as yet unconfirmed. Normal battle royale matches include 60 players either as 20 teams of three in Trios or 30 teams of two in Duos.
dotesports.com
IceFrog’s return? TI winner seemingly leaks Dota 2 developer is coming back to save the game
Dota 2 balance patches got noticeably more stale over the last year and a half, with even community figures doubting the lead developer’s, IceFrog, involvement with the game. The sudden decrease in the “wow-factor” changes in each patch made fans believe that the unknown developer could have taken a...
dotesports.com
League Patch 13.1 to buff handful of mage items, underperforming champions
A new year means a new season of League of Legends, complete with a variety of changes aimed at giving players a smooth transition from the preseason into the ranked grind. Riot Phlox, designer on League’s Summoner’s Rift team, provided fans with the Patch 13.1 overview, containing a plethora of changes to many of the game’s systems, including buffs to champions that have either fallen out of or jumped to the front of the meta, as well as some new life breathed into an old favorite. This patch is expected to go live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, alongside the start of the new ranked season.
dotesports.com
Marksman buffs and nerfs of two other classes coming to ARAM in League Patch 13.1
Riot Games is shipping a bunch of ARAM changes for League of Legends in the upcoming Patch 13.1. One of the lead developers for the game, Riot Maxw3ll, released a set of changes yesterday coming to the Howling Abyss with the nearest update. Marksman champions will be getting buffed, while two other classes—assassins and bruisers—are targeted with the nerf hammer. Moreover, the death timers in levels 11-18 will be reduced by one second.
dotesports.com
The 10 worst League champions in ARAM
Although Howling Abyss is a map with random champions that has, just like Summoner’s Rift, its own meta and champions that are incomparably better than others. So, let’s take a look at 10 League of Legends champions that are struggling to find success and come out on top at the end of the day.
dotesports.com
These are the 3 best-performing bottom lane champion duos through League Patch 12.23
After a busy League of Legends preseason period, Riot Games is ramping up for yet another successful year on the Summoner’s Rift. The meta is still evolving in these early days, and with the game’s next patch coming next year, players are already preparing their perfect picks for solo queue.
dotesports.com
Cloud9 eyeing Virtus Pro player for its CS:GO division
It seems Cloud9 has found a replacement for Timofey “interz” Yakushin. The organization is reportedly trying to sign Timur “buster” Tulepov, who has been benched in Virtus Pro since May 23, according to HLTV’s report from yesterday. The 23-year-old would serve as the replacement for interz on the starting roster, which was first rumored in December last year.
dotesports.com
The 2023 LCK Spring Split starts in two weeks: full schedule and format revealed
Two weeks ahead of 2023 the LCK Spring Split’s start, the league revealed its full schedule and format changes in the playoffs. The season will start on Jan. 19, at 2am CT. The first matchday will kick the league off with a bang, featuring both finalists of the 2022 World Championship.
dotesports.com
When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event end?
Apex Legends is kicking off its midseason event in season 15, Eclipse. The Spellbound event starts at 12pm CT on Jan. 10, giving players a limited time to participate in everything the collection event brings. And there’s quite a lot of it. The Spellbound event marks the return of...
dotesports.com
Former Fnatic VALORANT trio reportedly reunites to form superteam for VCT Challengers Polaris League
Former Fnatic VALORANT players James “Mistic” Orfila, Enzo Mestari, and Martin “Magnum” Peňkov are joining forces on Apeks, according to a report by Blix.gg’s Alejandro Gomis. The VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers circuit is filled with talented players who were unable to secure a spot...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event is finally giving Seer his Heirloom
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced the game’s next event: the Spellbound collection event. In a trailer released Wednesday morning on social media, Respawn revealed what Apex players can expect during the event. Spellbound will start on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and run through Jan. 24. There will be four week-long shop rotations during the even that offer new and old skins and other cosmetics.
dotesports.com
The top 5 best VALORANT players of 2022
The storylines of the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2022 were breathtaking. From clutch 1-vs-1s to game-winning ultimates, VALORANT fans had hours upon hours of professional matches to soak up this past year. As we prepare for a franchised VCT as well as another extremely competitive season of Game Changers in...
dotesports.com
Xayah, Twisted Fate join detailed list of League Patch 13.1 buffs going live next week
With just one week remaining before the start of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, Riot Games has fully detailed what players can expect in the premiere patch of the year—with a few bonuses. After teasing the changes yesterday in the patch preview, Riot Phlox, designer on League’s...
dotesports.com
How to create and play a private match in Apex Legends
With the popularity of tournaments like the Apex Legends Global Series, many Apex players get to see the benefits of one of the game’s most important and exclusive features: the custom game. Custom lobbies are the tool by which tournament organizers create and run games where only invited teams can participate.
Comments / 0