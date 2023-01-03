Who would’ve thought that cuddling would have its own dedication? But now you know. Cuddling is the most affective way of closing a relationship. During the cold, winter seasons we all just want to be warm, right? Well today can be an excuse to cuddle up to a close friend, significant other, or even a pet! (I’d say cats are the best option). There’s also a plus if you have big, fuzzy blankets and a nice warm fireplace to keep you comfy and cozy!

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO