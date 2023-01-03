ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
thecomeback.com

Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message

Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
CINCINNATI, OH
KESQ News Channel 3

Local medical expert discusses Buffalo Bills player’s injury, importance of learning CPR/AED

NFL player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.  News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with a local medical expert about what can be learned from this frightening injury. Christine Langenwalter, the Chief Quality Officer for Desert Regional Medical The post Local medical expert discusses Buffalo Bills player’s injury, importance of learning CPR/AED appeared first on KESQ.
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed

Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin sends support to Damar Hamlin

Teams across the NFL canceled media availability on Tuesday after Monday’s Bills-Bengals game was postponed. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, however, took the podium and lauded the man at the center of a frightening scene in Cincinnati. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA

