Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Bengals' Tee Higgins offers support to Damar Hamlin after Bills player's terrifying incident
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offered his support for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed on the field.
Photos and videos captured raw emotions and the moment of prayer among Damar Hamlin's teammates in the moments after he collapsed mid-game
Damar Hamlin's injury left players on both teams in shock, and his teammates gathered in prayer as he was treated on the field.
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
Andy Dalton donates to Damar Hamlin's toy drive, sends message
The love is still strong between former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and the Buffalo Bills. Back in 2018, Dalton threw a game-winner to Tyler Boyd against the Ravens that ended a long-running Bills playoff drought. Bills fans responded in kind by flooding Dalton’s foundation with donations around the $400,000 mark.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses friendship with Damar Hamlin
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media Tuesday and addressed his longstanding friendship with Buffalo Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Tomlin said he has known Hamlin, who collapsed Monday during the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals, since the defensive back was 12. “It’s...
Local medical expert discusses Buffalo Bills player’s injury, importance of learning CPR/AED
NFL player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with a local medical expert about what can be learned from this frightening injury. Christine Langenwalter, the Chief Quality Officer for Desert Regional Medical The post Local medical expert discusses Buffalo Bills player’s injury, importance of learning CPR/AED appeared first on KESQ.
Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed
Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
Patriots navigating uncertainty as matchup with Bills looms
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he's been leaning on his experience seeing Reggie Brown suffer a spinal cord injury on the field in 1997 as he helps his team deal with emotions about the injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Sam Hartman makes his transfer official
Sam Hartman has made his transfer announcement official. Hartman shared a post on social media Thursday that showed him wearing a Notre Dame football uniform. His post was captioned, “Onward. #GoIrish.” Onward. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/cUfPyqQlQ6 — Sam Hartman (@sam_hartman10) January 5, 2023 Hartman’s transfer to Notre Dame has been expected since he entered the transfer portal... The post Sam Hartman makes his transfer official appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Tomlin sends support to Damar Hamlin
Teams across the NFL canceled media availability on Tuesday after Monday’s Bills-Bengals game was postponed. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, however, took the podium and lauded the man at the center of a frightening scene in Cincinnati. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday’s...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor opens up on conversation with Bills after Damar Hamlin's collapse
Zac Taylor opened up on his discussions with Buffalo coach Sean McDermott and shared details of the Bengals' interaction with the Bills' captains.
