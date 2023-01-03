ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor Man Charged In Road Rage Incident For Pointing Gun, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
Terrence Stover Photo Credit: South Windsor Police

A Connecticut man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.

Hartford County resident, Terrence Stover, age 31, of Windsor, was arrested on an active warrant on Monday, Jan. 2 for the incident which took place on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The incident took place on Route 5 in South Windsor when he pointed a firearm at another driver, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police.

Stover was identified via the license plate on the vehicle and through the use of an intelligence-sharing network used by law enforcement, Cleverdon said.

He was also picked out of a photo line-up by the victim, he added.

Stover turned himself in at police headquarter and was charged with:

  • Breach of peace
  • Threatening
  • Reckless endangerment

He was processed and released on a $20,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Comments / 19

Linda Hoover-Kania
1d ago

I'd like to know WHY today's journalists/editors can't PROOFREAD these articles (USUALLY it's spelling, even with today's'spell check)? But THIS man is FROM WINDSOR...he is NOT a 'SOUTH WINDSOR man. The incident HAPPENED in SOUTH WINDSOR.

Reply
6
Melissa Garcia
2d ago

this is a real shame. it's Christmas why can't people just get along?

Reply(2)
7
 

