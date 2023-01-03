South Windsor Man Charged In Road Rage Incident For Pointing Gun, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.
Hartford County resident, Terrence Stover, age 31, of Windsor, was arrested on an active warrant on Monday, Jan. 2 for the incident which took place on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
The incident took place on Route 5 in South Windsor when he pointed a firearm at another driver, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police.
Stover was identified via the license plate on the vehicle and through the use of an intelligence-sharing network used by law enforcement, Cleverdon said.
He was also picked out of a photo line-up by the victim, he added.
Stover turned himself in at police headquarter and was charged with:
- Breach of peace
- Threatening
- Reckless endangerment
He was processed and released on a $20,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.
Comments / 19