Montclair Local

Montclair High School boys basketball rebounds with win over West Orange

The Montclair boys basketball team ended 2022 on a positive note and appears headed to surpassing and possibly doubling the victory output of last season. The Mounties defeated West Orange, 51-39, in the Jingle Bells Jubilee consolation game at Paterson STEAM High School on Dec. 28. It was a nice rebound after losing a tight game to Payne Tech, 63-53, the night before in the Jubilee.
NJ.com

Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
NJ.com

Piscataway over Monroe - Boys basketball recap

Jonathan Carman tallied 24 points to lead Piscataway to a 42-38 win over Monroe, in Monroe. Monroe (1-6) held a 22-17 lead at the half, but the Chiefs (3-5) took control o the game with a 13-3 third-quarter run. Mark Laughery led the Falcons with 10 points. The N.J. High...
NJ.com

Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten

Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
NJ.com

Boonton over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Hurd’s 19 points and 12 rebounds led Boonton to a 64-58 victory over Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Ethan Volante scored a game-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and four steals for Boonton (4-2). Keith Hughes added 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the win.
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win

Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

