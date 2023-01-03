Read full article on original website
Related
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
Ars Technica
How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana
Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?
Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
bitterrootstar.com
Judy Arlyne Linhart
Missoula – Judy Arlyne (Mackey) Linhart, 80, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Missoula. She was born January 15., 1942, to the late Kenneth Willard Mackey and Anna Ventress (Smith) Mackey in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Judy was raised in many places, due to her father’s military...
bitterrootstar.com
Rev. Raymond Everet Larson, Sr.
Stevensville – Rev. Raymond Everet Larson, Sr, entered paradise on Christmas Eve with faithful confidence, delivered by the Holy Spirit, in his salvation, offered by the Grace of our Father who art in Heaven and purchased by the sufferings and death of His Son Jesus Christ. Ray, age 80,...
bitterrootstar.com
Help your neighbor
Thursday morning I was coming down Main Street in Hamilton. There was an elderly man with a cane, carrying a canvas bag and crossing in the crosswalk. It was apparent that the gentleman walking had a slight struggle with his left leg. I rolled my window down and asked him if he would like a ride to his destination. While I was ready to turn by the post office to help him get in my car, there was a man in a black truck who was angry and yelled obscenities at me because he had to wait a couple seconds to get through the intersection. He surely saw the man crossing in the crosswalk because it was a 4 way stop and he had to wait for the gentleman as well. I am appalled at the insensitivity some people have. I hope someday the gentleman who was extremely upset needs help and someone helps him. We live in a society full of self-serving people. What has happened to caring and helping those who struggle? As it was, I took the gentleman to Safeway so he could get some groceries. I knew he had walked quite a ways, so I waited for him and took him home. It’s called Helping your Neighbor. Maybe more people could try it.
UM Alumni Graphic Novel Targets Native Representation with Children’s Book
MISSOULA – Discussing their graphic novel, “Thunderous,” University of Montana alumni and authors Mandy Smoker Broaddus and Natalie Peeterse often share a troubling statistic: Native American stories make up only about 1% of children’s literature. That percentage becomes even smaller for books by Native authors or illustrators.
crimereads.com
A Murder on the Margins, and a Death That Would Haunt One Writer for Years to Come
Emotions ran high in the university town of Missoula, Montana, on April 12, 2010. Police termed it “a night of chaos,” with rowdy demonstrators and counter-protesters clogging the streets around City Hall. Within, a tense debate ran well past midnight over what would become Montana’s first nondiscrimination ordinance against LGBTQ+ people.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Restoration of downtown Missoula building to reveal historic 1930s design
The Hammond-Arcade Building in downtown Missoula remains a one-story building constructed in the Art Deco style in 1934.
Population influx in northwestern Montana causing sewage issues
It’s kind of a thing for septic pumpers and haulers to have puns on their trucks. One time, Conrad Eckert had one that said “Caution: Hauling political promises.”. Eckert took over his dad’s pumping and hauling business in 2012. Eckert senior started Eckert’s Septic Services in 1969, and his son has since renamed the business Eckert’s Patriot Pumpers.
Woman Floods Store Bathroom, Gets Caught With Drugs in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a store located in the 230 block of Blaine Street. The 911 caller wished to report that there were two females that were trespassing on store property and refusing to leave.
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville – Water Rights Claim Amendment
Notice to Mainstem Bitterroot River and East Side Subbasin (76HA) – Bitterroot River Water Users. (Pursuant to Section 85-2-233(6), MCA) A Motion to Amend Statement of Claim 76H 214635-00 has been filed with the Montana Water Court by Claimant Town of Stevensville, seeking to amend the place of use for claim 76H 214635-00 to its projected service area encompassing the boundaries of its reasonably projected growth. Stevensville’s Motion to Amend requests an enlargement of its place of use based on projections of population growth through the year 2075. Stevensville does not seek any other modifications to Claim 76H 214635-00. By filing this Motion, Claimant is asserting that this amendment is necessary to accurately reflect the service area Claim 76H 214635-00 is entitled to.
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek information on recent theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft and looking to identify this man and this vehicle. Anyone with information should contact Officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693.
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
Comments / 0