The Los Angeles Rams are set to play their regular season finale against the Seattle Seahawks and there are so many elements to this game that were not expected when the season began. First and foremost, that Baker Mayfield is starting at quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. And Geno Smith is starting at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. And that the defending champions are not going to make the playoffs, but the Seahawks are hoping that L.A. doesn’t spoil their chance at a wild card berth even though Seattle was picked to finish in last place to open the year.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO