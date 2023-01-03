Large tradeshow design, marketing firm to consolidate operations in northern Floyd County

Think 360 Inc. designs and manufactures tradeshow displays of corporate interiors and demonstration centers, with expertise in outdoor activities, museums and retail stores. Think 360 social media

A three-dimensional marketing agency headquartered in Atlanta and Las Vegas, Nevada, announced that they will consolidate operations in an 80,000 square-foot facility located off Ga. 140 in Armuchee.

Think 360 Inc. designs and manufactures tradeshow displays of corporate interiors and demonstration centers with expertise in outdoor activities, museums and retail stores.

“Due to our remarkable growth and the support of our clients, we require more production and warehouse space to expand our business,” said Angela Sant’Anna, senior director of Think 360 Inc., in a statement. “We are excited to become a significant partner to our existing and new clients. This new facility will provide the additional space we need now and in the future. We look forward to becoming part of the corporate community in Rome and Floyd County.”

Think 360 also designs tents and chalets for airshows, corporate lobbies, and executive briefing centers. The company will be investing over $2,000,000 and creating 43 new jobs in Floyd County while consolidating their Atlanta headquarters and manufacturing facility into their new location in Rome and Floyd County.

Think 360 also has satellite offices in San Diego, New York and Toronto, Canada.

The business’s designers seek to deliver innovative concepts and detailed production drawings, provide brand consultation and help their customers experience engaging marketing displays and events. Their team provides in-house audio and visual equipment, including LED walls, metal, wood, plastic, paint fabrication and on-site installation of displays worldwide.

“This is a very unique company that offers incredible opportunities for employees interested in designing creative graphics for tradeshows and events all around the world,” said Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority.