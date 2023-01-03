Read full article on original website
AccuWeather
LIVE: Massive storm wallops California, turns deadly
At least two fatalities have been reported as a major storm continues to pummel the Golden State with heavy rain and gusty winds. By Thursday morning, thousands were without power and the threat of flooding and mudslides continued. 37 Entries. 5 minutes ago. Storm bringing mudslide risk to California 5...
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Storm Brings Downpours, Flooding SoCal Streets and Freeways
A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain overnight continued to pound Southern California with heavy downpours that flooded streets and threatened to trigger debris flows in the region's wildfire burn areas. Pockets of moderate rain developed Wednesday and continued throughout the day. But that was just a precursor to...
TIMELINE | When and where the atmospheric river storm hits Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Flooding and power outage concerns continue to be at the forefront as another storm in a parade of storms hits Northern California on Wednesday. The Bomb Cyclone moved onto California's shoreline Wednesday evening, with the Bay Area seeing the brunt of the storm. Intense downpours brought in over an inch of rain in a matter of hours, but the biggest concerns lay with the strong winds and gusts.
fox5sandiego.com
How the incoming storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
In photos: Storm slams California with hurricane-force winds, heavy rains
A major storm is pummelling California with heavy rains and hurricane-force winds — triggering evacuation orders, causing power outages and forcing school closures throughout the state. The big picture: California issued a state of emergency Wednesday in response to the potent atmospheric river storm associated with a bomb cyclone....
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Rain And Snowpack Levels
Sonora, CA — The recent wet weather has provided a very good start to the snow season in California. The Department of Water Resources hiked up into the Sierra Tuesday to conduct the first manual snowpack reading of the season. DWR Public Information Officer Sean De Guzman says, “This January snow survey is really our first big reveal of snow conditions for the year, and our snowpack is actually off to one of its best starts in 40 years.”
KGET 17
Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms
(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river in a series of storms is drenching Northern California, which officials say could cause flooding and damage across the state, this just days after a storm over the New Year weekend. The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said at a...
Mesoscale Discussion Issued For Thunderstorm Dynamics Across Southern California; Details Inside
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Mesoscale Discussion that does not replace the current Flood Alerts but does outline the Thunderstorm Risk for Thursday behind the main storm front so read on for details on if it is in your area.
Flood Watch in effect for Central Valley amid major California storm
Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Valley and Foothills will be under a Flood Watch both Wednesday and Thursday.
NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone
For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
California Bomb Cyclone Flooding Seen From Space in Before and After Photos
San Francisco received nearly 5.5 inches of rainfall on New Year's Eve, marking the city's second-wettest day since records began over 170 years ago.
California parks close as atmospheric river sweeps through state
Some of the Bay Area's most well-known parks are closed.
spectrumnews1.com
State officials urge Californians to stay off the road during winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a series of winter storms bear down on California, bringing with it the possibility of flooding, mudslides and power outages, state transportation officials are urging drivers to keep off the road. What You Need To Know. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch...
Experts weigh in on risk of 'ark storm' amid heavy rainfall
WALNUT CREEK - Among the people who study weather and water in our state, a lot of focus is on what some might call "the big one" when it comes to rainfall: The so-called "ark storm.""This is the one that's going to be here Wednesday," said Jeffrey Mount, Senior Fellow at the PPIC Water Policy Center, pointing at an image of the west coast. "See how it's spinning counterclockwise, pulling all that moisture in from Hawaii? That's the key, warm air holds more wat Watching the storm traffic stretch out over the Pacific, Mount has one initial thought. "We are...
Paradise Post
California snowpack at decade high, reservoirs still down. What about the drought?
Drained after years of drought, California’s water supply is being bolstered this winter by an early abundance of snow. If only the state’s largest reservoirs can catch up. Amid a brief pause in the onslaught of winter storms slamming the state, water officials trudged through fresh snow at...
abc10.com
FORECAST | When to expect damaging winds, heavy rain in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another major storm will strike Northern California Wednesday, bringing similar conditions that caused flooding in the southern Sacramento Valley over New Year's weekend. Satellite imagery shows the mid-latitude cyclone rapidly spinning off the coast and it's expected to undergo explosive cyclogenesis, or become a bomb cyclone.
foxla.com
Bomb Cyclone Watch: Young California child dies after tree falls into home
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather officially became deadly in California. Northern California authorities said a young child, said to be between the ages of one and two, died after a tree fell into a home in the rural town of Occidental in Sonoma County. The young victim was...
What California can learn from wave of storms
The series of rain and snow storms buffeting California this month contains lessons for politicians, if they pay attention.
TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast
Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists. Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”
