California State

AccuWeather

LIVE: Massive storm wallops California, turns deadly

At least two fatalities have been reported as a major storm continues to pummel the Golden State with heavy rain and gusty winds. By Thursday morning, thousands were without power and the threat of flooding and mudslides continued. 37 Entries. 5 minutes ago. Storm bringing mudslide risk to California 5...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Winter Storm Brings Downpours, Flooding SoCal Streets and Freeways

A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain overnight continued to pound Southern California with heavy downpours that flooded streets and threatened to trigger debris flows in the region's wildfire burn areas. Pockets of moderate rain developed Wednesday and continued throughout the day. But that was just a precursor to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

TIMELINE | When and where the atmospheric river storm hits Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — Flooding and power outage concerns continue to be at the forefront as another storm in a parade of storms hits Northern California on Wednesday. The Bomb Cyclone moved onto California's shoreline Wednesday evening, with the Bay Area seeing the brunt of the storm. Intense downpours brought in over an inch of rain in a matter of hours, but the biggest concerns lay with the strong winds and gusts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5sandiego.com

How the incoming storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Seasonal Rain And Snowpack Levels

Sonora, CA — The recent wet weather has provided a very good start to the snow season in California. The Department of Water Resources hiked up into the Sierra Tuesday to conduct the first manual snowpack reading of the season. DWR Public Information Officer Sean De Guzman says, “This January snow survey is really our first big reveal of snow conditions for the year, and our snowpack is actually off to one of its best starts in 40 years.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms

(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river in a series of storms is drenching Northern California, which officials say could cause flooding and damage across the state, this just days after a storm over the New Year weekend. The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said at a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone

For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Experts weigh in on risk of 'ark storm' amid heavy rainfall

WALNUT CREEK - Among the people who study weather and water in our state, a lot of focus is on what some might call "the big one" when it comes to rainfall: The so-called "ark storm.""This is the one that's going to be here Wednesday," said Jeffrey Mount, Senior Fellow at the PPIC Water Policy Center, pointing at an image of the west coast. "See how it's spinning counterclockwise, pulling all that moisture in from Hawaii? That's the key, warm air holds more wat Watching the storm traffic stretch out over the Pacific, Mount has one initial thought. "We are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

FORECAST | When to expect damaging winds, heavy rain in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another major storm will strike Northern California Wednesday, bringing similar conditions that caused flooding in the southern Sacramento Valley over New Year's weekend. Satellite imagery shows the mid-latitude cyclone rapidly spinning off the coast and it's expected to undergo explosive cyclogenesis, or become a bomb cyclone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast

Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists.  Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document.   “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”  
CALIFORNIA STATE

