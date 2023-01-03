Read full article on original website
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023
The most likely NFL coaches fired on Black Monday 2023 include an interim headman, two first-year coaches, and a coach with a long contract. The post 4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason
The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Browns Say They Fired Bernie Kosar Over Gambling Incident
He was fired for placing a bet on a Cleveland game, which is a violation of the NFL’s gambling policy.
Dyaisha Fair Highlights at Clemson
Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair had a stellar performance in leading the Orange to victory at Clemson. Fair scored 27 points on 8-15 shooting including 6-11 from beyond the arc to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Highlights of her outing are in the video above. GAME RECAP ...
