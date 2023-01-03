ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Sportscasting

4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023

The most likely NFL coaches fired on Black Monday 2023 include an interim headman, two first-year coaches, and a coach with a long contract. The post 4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason

The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
AllSyracue

Dyaisha Fair Highlights at Clemson

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair had a stellar performance in leading the Orange to victory at Clemson. Fair scored 27 points on 8-15 shooting including 6-11 from beyond the arc to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Highlights of her outing are in the video above.  GAME RECAP ...
SYRACUSE, NY

