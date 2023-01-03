Read full article on original website
RCPD: Junction City man faces new accusations of violent crime
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities investigating suspects in an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan have learned two of them were involved in a separate incident. According to the Riley County Police Department, on Jan. 1, Zane Thomas, 27, Junction City and Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan, were involved in an incident with the same victim as the January 2, 2023, kidnapping on Gatlinburg Way in Manhattan.
Homicide: Police ID teen victim after body found in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in Junction City. Just before 1:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in Junction City reference to a possible deceased individual, according to a media release. Upon arrival,...
KAKE TV
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
ksal.com
Death Investigated as Homicide
The death of an Ogden man is being investigated as a homicide. According to the Junction City Police Department, Friday afternoon at 1:17 officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Fort Avenue in Junction City in reference to a possible death. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-0lod Carson Simon of Ogden deceased.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowley-Williams, Cassandra Elizabeth Ann; 28; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear.
ksal.com
Expanded Most Wanted Online
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The first list of 2023 is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.
Junction City police investigating teenage homicide
The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after a teenager was found dead.
FOUND: JCPD says missing 12-year-old found safe
UPDATE: According to the Junction City Police Department Facebook page, as of 12:45 p.m. Friday, January 6th, missing 12-year-old, Caydence has been found safe. Her picture has been removed for privacy purposes. . . . Junction City police have announced that they need the public's help locating 12 year old...
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Storage Burglaries
Police are seeking tips in a case involving thefts from multiple storage units at multiple facilities. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say between December 15th and December 31st officers took several reports of storage unit burglaries throughout town. Five separate storage unit facilities.
Newton man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Hino Truck driven by Kendall Damaricus Talley, 24, Wichita, was stopped, facing eastbound, at the stop sign on 125th Street at Broadway. The truck crossed Broadway...
Moundridge man involved in fatal SW Kansas crash
GRAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 9 a.m. Friday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Roxie Jean Tucker, 70, Copeland, Kansas, was stopped southbound at the stop sign on Kansas 144 and U.S. 56. A westbound 1999...
KWCH.com
2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people are safe following a trench collapse in Salina Friday evening. Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department said two workers for a private contractor were working on a water line at Salina South High School when a hole they were in collapsed. One worker was trapped up to his knees. It took about 20 minutes to get him out. The second man was trapped a little more extensively, but he was freed in nearly two hours.
Salina emergency personnel rescue workers from trench collapse
A multitude of emergency responders converged on a work accident east of Salina South High School late Friday afternoon. The responders, including rescue personnel, arrived at the site of a construction hole just west of Edward Street on the South High grounds before 5 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Camien, public information...
Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend
Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Welcomes First Baby of 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. – When most people were spending New Year’s Eve enjoying time with friends and family ringing in the new year, Maria Cecenas and Larry Hall were side-by-side working to deliver their first baby, and the first for McPherson Center for Health in 2023. Alaia Marie Cecenas-Hall...
Flotration rents airport industrial center space
Three entrepreneurs native to Salina, have invested time and money in a venture that could help clean up groundwater contamination at home and beyond. They intend to “prove it out” soon to leaders of their favorite town, with hopes to someday branch out. Their company, Flotration Technologies, has...
Salina City Commission approves pay raise for city manager
The commission entered into an executive session Friday morning to discuss his work performance and compensation.
ksal.com
United Way Event Raises $30K
A year-end Salina Area United Way fundraiser generated $30,000 for the organization. According to the United Way, a total of $30,000 was raised thanks to the community and attendees at their latest fundraising event, Dueling Pianos Christmas 2022, on Saturday, December 17 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center. This year’s event saw a $10,000 increase in dollars raised from the previous Dueling Pianos Christmas in 2021.
ksal.com
Rodney R. Sippel
Rodney R. Sippel, Assaria, Kansas, passed away January 4, 2023, at the age of 69 after a lengthy illness. He was born September 26, 1953, to the late Arthur C. and Artha E. (Bogart) Sippel. Rodney was a truck driver, for many years working as an over the road driver....
Crisis center now fully operational
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
