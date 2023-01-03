ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleigh Ride in Finland Complete with Reindeer Couldn't Be More Magical

By Jane Ellis
 2 days ago

What an incredible experience this would be.

Most of us have only dreamed of taking a holiday sleigh ride during that's led through a winter wonderland by real reindeer and not the team of mechanical ones in the local mall!  This magical experience in Finland is straight out of a fantasy, movie, or TV show.

Enjoy this beautiful clip shared by TikTok contributor @sofiapozuelo having the experience of a lifetime. Can you name all of Santa's reindeer crew? This is so surreal!

This once-in-a-lifetime journey in Lapland, Finland offers a 2-hour reindeer sleigh tour of the spectacular snow forest and stunning countryside. The Christmas sleighs are lead by Santa's reindeer, and you will be comfortably snuggled in under warm blankets and consuming hot beverages of your liking. Doesn't this sound divine?

TikTok viewers love this and want to go there now. User @vikingxmike writes, "When I did this, it was so magical until he farted!" Lol, thank goodness this is an outdoor excursion. Actually, who cares? They're such gorgeous creatures. Another comment from @namanator16 simply states, "SOOO beautiful !!" We could not agree more. It's so pretty, it doesn't even look real. Viewer @painthing...000789 added, "Very beautiful Christmas time, I love this video."

This excursion will absolutely have you feeling jolly, festive, and instantly in the holiday spirit. It's everything and then some, of what we all envision of Santa and his reindeer sleigh. Now we truly understand why we leave cookies and milk out for them on Christmas Eve. They sure need to keep up the energy to fly all around the world! Keep a look out for Rudolph next year, as you're sure to see his bright red nose leading the pack.

