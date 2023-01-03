ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

hamilton.edu

Women’s hoops falls at Middlebury, Sehring ’23 posts double-double

Middlebury, Vt. – Middlebury College's Alexa Mustafaj netted 21 points and the Panthers posted a 64-56 NESCAC win against the Hamilton College Continentals at Middlebury's Pepin Gymnasium on Friday evening. How It Happened. Middlebury outscored Hamilton 23-9 in the first quarter and started the game with an 8-0 run.
