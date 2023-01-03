ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver State of the State address on Jan. 25

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTb6S_0k24w83m00

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to deliver the 2023 State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

This will be Whitmer's fifth State of the State address and it will be broadcast live throughout the state.

According to a release from the governor's office, the address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House Representatives and the Michigan Senate.

"The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people's lives and focus on what we're going to get done this year," said Whitmer. "I can't wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom."

During the address Whitmer will share her plans to help Michiganders with issues they are currently facing, such as lowering costs, expanding opportunity for residents and protecting people's fundamental rights.

Here are the ways to view the 2023 State of the State address:

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Gretchen Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory, retired early from dentistry due to threats

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her husband retired from his dental practice about eight years earlier than planned, significantly impairing his retirement plans, because of threats arising from her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike her, First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory "didn't have all the state police with him all the time and he was worried about his patients and his staff," Whitmer said in an interview with Democratic strategist David Axelrod, for his podcast, "The...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

"Pass the torch:" Sen. Debbie Stabenow not seeking reelection

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday morning she'll finish her term through January 2025 but will not seek reelection next year.The 72-year-old served as a longtime Michigan Democrat at a local, statewide and national level. Stabenow reached many historic accolades, like the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Michigan.In a statement from her office Thursday morning, she shared how it's time for her to step away from the Senate."As part of my own new generation, I was elected to the Ingham County Commission in 1974 at the age of 24. As the youngest and first...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Senator Debbie Stabenow won't run again in 2024

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Democratic leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, opening up a seat in the key battleground state.The news likely comes as a shock to many Democrats in the state because Stabenow had not previously indicated that she would not seek reelection."Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek reelection and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Gov. Whitmer to have live audience for State of the State for first time in 3 years

LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fifth State of the State address Jan. 25, her office announced Tuesday. The speech — in which the governor sets out her agenda for the year — is expected to be delivered before a live audience at the state Capitol for the first time since 2020. In both 2021 and 2022, Michigan's State of the State address was a virtual event because of COVID-19 concerns. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer challenges Michigan students to design creative cover for State of the State program

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an art contest for K-12 students to design a creative cover for the 2023 State of the State program.Students are challenged to design a cover with the theme "What makes Michigan strong?""Michigan is full of creative young people, and I am excited to highlight their talents as part of the 2023 State of the State program," said Governor Whitmer. "I believe what makes Michigan strong is the people that live here, and I am delighted to share a student's artwork that highlights what they see as Michigan's strengths. I hope students from across...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan health leaders looking to establish powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's medical leaders may be looking to turn a new page when it comes to leadership during pandemics.  The Public Health Code is more than 40 years old and covers topics like infectious diseases. In Michigan's Public Health Code's playbook as to who calls the shots - the governor, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or local health departments - was unclear. Norm Hess, with the Michigan Association for Local Public Health said in a statement, the confusion is resulting in legal woes. With democrats leading the way in Lansing, Hess said it's questionable if now is a good...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect in 2023

It’s officially a new year, and that brings plenty of hopes and resolutions for the coming 365 days. However, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan laws going into effect on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel

FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package that gives the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) the tools to ensure financial oversight of insurance companies based in the state. According to the DIFS, the package takes calculations that are meant to give more information...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Secretary of State Benson highlights Michigan election security, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jocelyn Benson was all smiles as she was sworn in for her second term as Michigan’s Secretary of State. Michigan Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Welch administered Benson’s oath. Benson highlighted how Michigan has seen successes in the past four years. “Over the last four years, we carried out the highest turnout […]
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

AG Nessel joins coalition challenging 'Don't Say Gay' Law

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a coalition of 18 attorneys general opposing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.The law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade entirely. The law also requires that the state education agency write new classroom instructions for standards that must be followed by grades 4-12.Nessel argues the law poses a serious threat to LGBTQ+ students who are particularly vulnerable to the harms caused by discrimination."One of the most important issues surrounding the education of our kids is making them feel seen, protected, and appreciated," Nessel...
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Michigan Dems begin 2023 with majority in state legislature

For the first time in four decades, the Michigan Democratic Party has the majority in both the state House and Senate, as well as the Governorship. Democrats emerging from November's midterm election with slim majorities in both chambers -- 56-to-54 in the state House and 20-to-18 in the state Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer urges both parties to "stand up" to violent rhetoric, threats as she embarks on second term

(CNN) - Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric."Whether it is someone harassing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Congressman Fred Upton here in Michigan, or me, or our attorney general, or secretary of state, it's unacceptable," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins in an interview the day she was sworn in. "But I do think it's important that people on both sides of the aisle, who care more about...
MICHIGAN STATE
urgence.tv

Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%

Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy