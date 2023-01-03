Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver State of the State address on Jan. 25

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to deliver the 2023 State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

This will be Whitmer's fifth State of the State address and it will be broadcast live throughout the state.

According to a release from the governor's office, the address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House Representatives and the Michigan Senate.

"The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people's lives and focus on what we're going to get done this year," said Whitmer. "I can't wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom."

During the address Whitmer will share her plans to help Michiganders with issues they are currently facing, such as lowering costs, expanding opportunity for residents and protecting people's fundamental rights.

Here are the ways to view the 2023 State of the State address: