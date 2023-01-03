Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Hilariously Fails Teaching Michael Rubin Lil Uzi Vert's Dance
Meek Mill is eager to teach his billionaire pal Michael Rubin the latest hip hop dance craze ... but the problem is, neither of them can actually nail the moves!!!. The Philly rap legend went live on Instagram with the Fanatics founder Thursday night at a party where Lil Uzi Vert's red-hot "Just Wanna Rock" came on, and attempted to play dance instructor ... with hilarious results.
HipHopDX.com
From Lil Uzi Vert To Ice Cube: HipHopDX's Top 10 Interview Moments Of 2022
Whether it’s a sit-down conversation or a red carpet question, there are many factors involved in a great interview. Part of it is preparation, and part of it is the ability to connect with an artist, but there are certain interview moments that couldn’t be scripted even if we tried.
hypebeast.com
A Decade Into His Career, Rapper OhGeesy Is Just Getting Started
In April 2020, just two years after inking a major label deal with Atlantic Records, Shoreline Mafia announced to their avid fans that they would be breaking up, citing “creative differences” among group members. However short their tenure may have been, the West Coast hip-hop collective — composed of OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin, Rob Vicious and Master Kato — had accrued a cult following thanks to murky trap hits like “Nun Major,” “Musty” and the infamous “Bands.” Three months later, in July, Shoreline would drop their debut album Mafia Bidness, a record that, while well-received, had a quiet arrival devoid of major-label fanfare.
Quavo Emotionally Tributes Takeoff In “Without You” Music Video
It’s been a little over two months since the passing of Migos member Takeoff. Upon his death, many of the Atlanta rapper’s musical peers shared their condolences about their brother-in-music — including ex-Migos member Offset and Boosie Badazz, who recently released the music video “Rocket Man.” Now, Quavo is mourning the loss of his nephew and group member on wax, sharing his innermost sentiments about that dreadful November night that changed everything for him.More from VIBE.comTakeoff's Alleged Killer Released From Jail On $1M BondABC Confuses Takeoff For Quavo During Year-End MemoriamOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To Find On Wednesday...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Gangsta Boo, Rapper in Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia and a pioneer of female Southern rap music, has died, a representative for the musician announced. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was 43 years old. “The Mitchell...
HipHopDX.com
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
Yo Gotti: 5 Things On Angela Simmons’ New Rapper Boyfriend
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons shared that they’re dating with Instagram posts on New Year’s Eve. Both the rapper, 41, and fashion designer, 35, shared shots of themselves dressed up nicely, and Angela showed her love for the veteran rapper with a sweet caption. “You are all I need and more,” she wrote with a heart emoji in her post.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Battle Against 1501 Moving To Trial
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment is officially going to trial after the Houston rapper scored an early legal win. Rolling Stone reported a judge sided with the 27-year-old musician in a pre-trial ruling. According to the outlet, a Texas judge declined the record label’s request to claim the 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties did not count as an album in the rapper’s, legal name Megan Pete, contract terms. 1501, founded by Carl Crawford, made the request in September 2021 and argued the court should dismiss the pending trial under these circumstances. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Is The...
Complex
Here’s Bobby Shmurda’s Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda released his annual “Rap Up” song over the weekend, where he reminisced on some of the biggest pop culture moments of 2022 while dissing a number of artists. Among those mentioned on the 15-minute track is Bobby Shmurda, who Murda name drops when talking about the Brooklyn artist’s beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
Chance The Rapper on the Making of His New Album, Festival in Ghana and Changing Hip-Hop
Ending a three-year gap since The Big Day album, Chance The Rapper is ready to pop back out with a new album, a festival in Africa and a whole lot of inspiration from political activist Marcus Garvey. Interview: Kemet High. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022...
Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years
Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video
Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Says He & Trippie Redd Had A Falling Out
NBA YoungBoy and Trippie Redd are no longer friends. NBA YoungBoy says that he and Trippie Redd have had a falling out. YoungBoy recently discussed his relationship with the rapper during his new radio show on Amazon’s Amp app, Never Broke Again Radio. “I tried to contact bro, well...
Five Highly Anticipated Rap Projects We Know (or Think) Will Drop in 2023
If you’re wondering which rapper will deliver your 2023 soundtrack, we’ve got a few ideas. While 2022 brought us eagerly awaited albums from stars including Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T, who both made Billboard‘s year-end hip-hop albums list, MCs like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti have all alluded to new projects arriving in 2023. Some have confirmed it outright in open forums like Reddit, while others have taken a more subtle approach — like completely wiping their Instagram feeds, or casually name-dropping an album title. No matter the approach, we’ve rounded up...
Video Leaks of Megan Thee Stallion Crying in the Ambulance After Getting Shot
More evidence that was shown to jurors in the Tory Lanez trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has leaked online including video of Megan crying in the back of the ambulance following the incident. On Friday morning (Dec. 30), YouTuber Nique at Nite shared more exclusive video from...
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly Trend on Twitter After ‘Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022′ Tweet Goes Viral
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly and other rappers were trending on Twitter, but not for their music. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Twitter user @kiracantmizz tweeted out a list of "Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022." His tally featured rappers French, MGK, Yeat and Jack Harlow. The user's tweet has since gone viral and sparked a multitude of reactions.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0