Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 stabbing
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was sentenced to life in prison last month. Robert Michael Magneson, 43, was found guilty of manslaughter with a weapon in the 2019 fatal stabbing of Jeremy James Uber. Dramatic Video: Coast Guard aircrew medevac 76-year-old man from cruise ship. According to TCPalm,...
Son arrested after Martin County deputies find him with bloody hands near body of his mother
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Darren Pouncey, 34, as the sole perpetrator in his mother's death. The Medical Examiner ruled Christina Diorio, 58, died from multiple blunt-force trauma wounds. Investigators rushed to the 5000 block of Southeast Railway Avenue in Stuart on Dec. 31...
Shotgun, rifle and 40mm launcher stolen from PBSO deputy's car in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy earned a two-day suspension after burglars walked away with a gun bag full of weapons from his patrol car. According to the Internal Affairs report, burglars made a run through a number of cars in...
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
Jensen Beach woman found dead in swimming pool; MCSO investigating
PALM CITY — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was discovered at the bottom of a swimming pool Monday. Aja Morgan, of Jensen Beach, was found at about 6:40 a.m. in the deep end of the pool by a man described by deputies as her boyfriend after he awoke from sleep, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The incident happened in the 1300 block of Southwest Estates Place.
Scammers using local pastor's name to reach out to residents
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a potential new scam that's using a local pastor's name. Pastor Loy Mershimer from the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church alerted the sheriff's office that his parishioners started receiving a message from an account pretending to be him.
6 people, including police officer, injured in 2 crashes in West Palm Beach
At least six people, including a West Palm Beach police officer, were injured in two separate crashes late Wednesday, authorities said.
Stuart: Suspect in Custody for Death of 73-year-old Grandmother
Stuart - Tuesday January 3, 2023: Authorities have arrested 19 year old Lonnie Bee Smalls III in connection with the Thanksgiving Day triple shooting and homicide that claimed the life of a 73 year-old grandmother, Mattie Lou Jones. Jones was watching TV in her living room when she was struck...
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
Teen Driver Arrested During Alleged Race With Other Vehicle
An update from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office:. Just weeks after a second fatal traffic crash along a stretch of US-1, Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged a Port St. Lucie man for fleeing and eluding after refusing to pull over. A deputy patrolling the area saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed along US 1, the same stretch of highway where two separate fatal crashes have claimed the lives of five people in less than three months. The cars were weaving in and out between lanes and appeared to be racing. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, the driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year old Dylan Brown, initially refused to pull over. Brown continued to flee from the deputy for about a half mile until coming to a stop because of traffic and red light.
Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
Martin County Sheriff Launches Death Investigation After Woman Found Dead in Pool
Martin County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, January 2, MCS Deputies were called to 1345 SW Estates Place by...
Car careens into canal in Boynton Beach, one person sent to hospital as trauma alert
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a car careened into a canal, one person was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the accident occured on Tuesday night. Crews responded a quarter-mile west of Congress Avenue on Golf Road to reports of a car in a canal.
Police need help identifying man who burglarized car on Christmas in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking a man who vandalized and burglarized a vehicle on Christmas. The Vero Beach Police Department said at around 3:18 a.m. a man used a large concrete block to vandalize and burglarize a vehicle parked in the parking lot of 2205 14th Ave at the Fortis building in Vero Beach.
More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder.
Welfare check leads to discovery of body, homicide investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a welfare check on Monday led to the discovery of a dead body. Now a homicide investigation is underway.
14-year-old boy arrested for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in South Florida
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge after he shot another teenager, detectives say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, deputies and paramedics responded to a shooting call near Southwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach. First...
Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check
A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury
BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
