radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location
MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
On Milwaukee
Black Shoe Hospitality announces chef changes for Buttermint and Story Hill BKC
Black Shoe Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Maxie’s, Blue’s Egg, Buttermint Finer Dining and Cocktails and Story Hill BKC, has announced two internal promotions for two executive chef positions. Eric Holcomb, who served previously as executive chef at Story Hill BKC, has been promoted to the role of...
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
CBS 58
Glendale native launching new book at North Shore Library on Jan. 8
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Award-winning author and Glendale native Tom Haig is set to discuss the journey that led to his new book, "Global Nomad: My Travels through Diving, Tragedy and Rebirth." He will also conduct a book signing. Haig will discuss being a state diving champion at Nicolet High...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wednesday means Wing Night at The Barton House… get there before they sell out
The Barton House is a premier gastropub in West Bend, WI. Locally owned and operated, and specializing in prime rib, Friday fish fry, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. There are smoked brisket and ribs, corned beef, sandwich specials, and more for dine-in and carryout. Stop in for a quality dining experience...
CBS 58
Stone Creek Coffee to add more public classes amid growing demand for home brewing tips
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stone Creek Coffee announced its first public classes of 2023, and they filled up quick. Drew Pond, co-owner and director of development, says they plan to add more classes due to the growing demand. "I think a lot of people are brewing coffee at home and...
CBS 58
Germantown company develops potential at-home treatment for dogs that eat chocolate
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Leo will eat just about anything. One year ago, the golden retriever ate an entire bag of Baker's dark chocolate; more than enough to kill him. "It's really scary when you hear, 'Okay, like you need to get your dog to either throw up or immediately rush them to an emergency vet,'" Leo's owner Amadeus Benitez said.
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
Sheboygan to host international powerboat racing event in August
The City of Sheboygan was selected as the host city of an inaugural powerboat race event for Aug. 11-13, 2023.
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.
Company workers have protested outside of at least one restaurant while taking to the media to publicly decry poor working conditions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS58.com.
VIDEO: Woman captures theft of Ulta Beauty store on camera
In just one week, three Ulta Beauty stores have been targeted in shoplifting schemes at three different locations: Mount Pleasant, Brookfield, and most recently, Menomonee Falls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis, Grafton
MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
WISN
Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up
MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
CBS 58
Off and on light snow today followed by some sunshine to end the week
Good morning southeast Wisconsin. We're waking up to light snow across southeast Wisconsin as this pesky low pressure system still hasn't moved east. There has been a good amount of salt trucks out in Milwaukee this morning, so roads are in good shape. Places well inland are experiencing some slippery spots as temps have been sitting around 30 degrees for several hours.
CBS 58
Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit
Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Zoo announces hatching of Gentoo penguin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced the hatching of a Gentoo penguin on Dec. 17. They say the chick was hatched to parents Fiona and Oscar. The chick doesn't have a name yet, and its sex will be determined when it's about 1-3 months old. Guests...
CBS 58
37th annual Candy Cane Lane lights display raises more than $134K for MACC Fund
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- More than $134,000 was raised during the 37th annual Candy Cane Lane holiday lights tour in West Allis. All the money goes to the MACC Fund to fight childhood cancer and related blood disorder research. Organizers thanked everyone who made the event possible, saying...
CBS 58
Downhill momentum: West Bend ski team looks to build off successful 2022
KEWASKUM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On a typical night in the winter at Sunburst Ski Hill, the West Bend ski team is doing what they do best. '"I like going fast, I think that's the main thing of it," said Markus Briedis, West Bend East senior. "I like to go...
