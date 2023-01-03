ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

radiomilwaukee.org

Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend

Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location

MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
MEQUON, WI
CBS 58

Glendale native launching new book at North Shore Library on Jan. 8

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Award-winning author and Glendale native Tom Haig is set to discuss the journey that led to his new book, "Global Nomad: My Travels through Diving, Tragedy and Rebirth." He will also conduct a book signing. Haig will discuss being a state diving champion at Nicolet High...
GLENDALE, WI
kenosha.com

7 best bloody marys in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up

MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Off and on light snow today followed by some sunshine to end the week

Good morning southeast Wisconsin. We're waking up to light snow across southeast Wisconsin as this pesky low pressure system still hasn't moved east. There has been a good amount of salt trucks out in Milwaukee this morning, so roads are in good shape. Places well inland are experiencing some slippery spots as temps have been sitting around 30 degrees for several hours.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit

Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County Zoo announces hatching of Gentoo penguin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced the hatching of a Gentoo penguin on Dec. 17. They say the chick was hatched to parents Fiona and Oscar. The chick doesn't have a name yet, and its sex will be determined when it's about 1-3 months old. Guests...
MILWAUKEE, WI

