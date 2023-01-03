Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
McCarthy loses eighth bid for speaker with no end to stalemate in sight
WASHINGTON — For a third consecutive day, a bloc of ultraconservative bomb throwers denied GOP leader Kevin McCarthy the speaker’s gavel Thursday, even after he caved on a set of concessions the right-wing Republicans were demanding. It marked the eighth straight defeat for McCarthy, who has vowed not...
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Republican Rep. David Joyce: We'll keep voting until Kevin McCarthy is the next House Speaker
Rep. David Joyce discusses Tuesday's House Speaker vote with CNN's Jake Tapper.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
5 ways the GOP battle over House Speaker could end — with or without Kevin McCarthy prevailing
McCarthy and the 20 Republicans who refuse to support him have not reached a compromise yet, but there are ways the House Speaker battle may end.
qcnews.com
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
GOP's McCarthy pressured to 'figure out' speaker race
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Republicans pondered next moves at a political crossroads Thursday after leader Kevin McCarthy failed over and over to win enough votes from party colleagues to become House speaker, He kept meeting with conservative holdouts and remained determined to persuade enough of them to end the stalemate.
McCarthy fails again to win speakership: House stalemate
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pressure mounting, divided Republicans left the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty for a third day Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel. McCarthy lost...
McCarthy fights to be House speaker as new Congress convenes
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Republicans courted chaos Tuesday on the opening day of the new Congress, with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sparring behind closed doors with a group of right-flank conservatives who are refusing to give him their votes to become House speaker. Even before Congress convened,...
McCarthy fails for second day to win U.S. House speaker vote
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Republicans in the House of Representatives failed for a second straight day to elect a leader on Wednesday, as a faction of holdouts repeatedly defied former President Donald Trump's call to unite behind his ally Kevin McCarthy.
McCarthy fails again in bid for speaker, GOP in disarray
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or to come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. For a...
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses, gains as House speaker election drags on: 'I voted present'
Kevin McCarthy lost support from some Republicans in his bid for House speaker, as Rep. -elect Victoria Spartz, R-Ind. switched her vote to present on Wednesday.
House speaker race is up in the air as Kevin McCarthy fails to win over GOP holdouts
Incoming House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has already moved into the speaker's suite. But hours before the House votes on its new leader Tuesday afternoon, he once again doesn't have the votes to ensure he keeps the new office space. "McCarthy and his allies have spent the holiday weekend working the phones and meeting with members, trying to salvage his career goal of becoming speaker on Tuesday," The Washington Post reports. Now, "Republicans are bracing to see whether he lands the plane or crashes and burns," Politico adds. With McCarthy "grasping for his political survival," The Associated Press says, Republicans face...
Comments / 0