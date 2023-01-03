Read full article on original website
BetMGM promo code SYRACUSENBA gifts $200 on any NBA game this week
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NBA season has been underway for a few months now, but if you’re still looking for a place to wager on basketball, use this link to register for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook. All new BetMGM members can use the BetMGM promo code SYRACUSENBA to unlock a sign-up bonus worth up to $200 in bonus bets. All you have to do is place a $10 bet on any NBA contest, and if either team hits a three-pointer, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets.
Caesars Sportsbook promo codes, sports betting promotions, America deposit bonus: Get up to a $1,250 bet
It's a new year, which means that Caesars Sportsbook is ready to help you bet on sports in the USA. From coast to coast, Caesars Sportsbook is bringing first-time bettors closer to their favorite teams with the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit code and Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet. With so many perks in one introductory deal, you can't go wrong when you use the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit code.
Sports betting in Maryland: Caesars Sportsbook promo codes, launch date, online promotions, popular apps
Caesars Sportsbook has taken legal sports betting in Maryland to a new level, and you can get in on all the action with the new Caesars Sportsbook MD promo code. The new year means football is reaching its playoffs, basketball and hockey are at crucial points in their season and all the warm weather sports are just about to get underway. Caesars Sportsbook MD is here to help you participate in Maryland sports betting whether you are a Baltimore or D.C. sports fan, so you don't want to miss out on using the new Caesars Sportsbook MD bonus. Right now, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEPICS2 and when you deposit between $20 and $100, you get a $100 free bet to use if you don't win. Bets of over $100 that don't win will receive a matching credit up to $1,500. Your bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEPICS2 and you'll be ready to play with Caesars Sportsbook (if you are in a state where sports betting at Caesars is not allowed, you will redirect to SportsLine).
DraftKings Ohio: sign up bonus for first full weekend of sports betting
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s a way for new DraftKings Ohio customers to tackle this week’s action with a no-brainer welcome offer. All it takes...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $291 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Best Ohio Sportsbook Promos Ranked
We’ve had legal sports betting in Ohio for a few days now. As the dust settles, tons of Ohio residents are already winning BIG thanks to amazing sportsbook promos. It’s your turn to join the masses, and we’ve got three spectacular offers totaling a whopping $600 in bonus bets!
Enter our weekly contest: Make your Bills-Patriots picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Prove it by playing the syracuse.com Prop Bet Showdown! Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Bills game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season.
Sports betting in Illinois: Online sports betting promo, Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, bets, swift bonus
In October 2022, Illinois sports betting passed $1 billion in handle in a single month for the first time. By doing so, it joined only New York, New Jersey, and Nevada as states that had previously achieved that milestone. October's figure was a 24% increase over September's $832 million in handle and the numbers for the remainder of the fall are expected to remain strong when they are released in the coming weeks. Customers in the Prairie State have wagered more than $7.7 billion in the first 10 months of 2022 and reaching the $10 billion mark for sports betting in Illinois for the entire year can't be ruled out. It's the ideal time to be a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook IL because they are offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits with the promo code GAMEFULLC. It's an amazing offer that you should take advantage of before this weekend's games. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Illinois sportsbook deposit offer.
