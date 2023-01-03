ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, IA

harlanonline.com

Hall signs LOI to play football for Hawkeyes

Aidan Hall, a senior at HCHS officially signed a Letter of Intent to go play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. “It feels good,” Hall said. “To finally be able to make things official, it feels great. It’s been a long journey and I’m just excited for this next chapter of my life.”
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Iowa Quarterback Transfer

A second Iowa quarterback has entered the transfer portal. Just a little over a month after Alex Padilla entered the portal, Carson May decided to join him on Monday afternoon. He has four years of eligibility remaining. He decided to enter the portal despite not taking a single snap with...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

MBB Game Notes: vs Indiana

OPPONENT #15 Indiana (10-3, 1-1) at Iowa (8-6, 0-3) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (8-6, 0-3) returns home after consecutive road games to face No. 15 Indiana (10-3, 1-1) on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Indianola man arrested after chase in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — An Indianola man is in jail after leading police on a chase through Winterset. Deputies say that on Tuesday, they responded to an illegal dumping call when 29-year-old Jordan Rambo fled the scene in his vehicle. During the chase, Rambo allegedly tossed a gun out of his car.
WINTERSET, IA
kciiradio.com

Two Injured In Henry County Collision

On December 27, at approximately 12:50 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Old Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by 48-year-old Brodie Rodgers was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when it collided with a 2020 Kia Nitro entering the intersection, driven by 60-year-old Sara Leblanc.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kciiradio.com

Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County

Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
WASHINGTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Unionville man charged with assault and domestic assault

A Unionville resident faces assault charges in Putnam County after he allegedly physically injured another man in Unionville on Christmas Day. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler James Hurt has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and second-degree domestic assault. An initial arraignment is scheduled for January 4th.
UNIONVILLE, MO
kciiradio.com

Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder

At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Fire in Rural Washington Residence

At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Victim of North Liberty mobile home fire named

The victim of a North Liberty mobile home fire has been identified. The Gazette reports that 44-year-old Stuart Netolicky was found dead December 27th after crews were called to a fire at 95 Gulf View Court. The fire was just inside the front door, and after it was extinguished, they found the man and his three dogs inside.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
WQAD

Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Man Drove 120 MPH After ‘A Good Song Came On His Stereo’

There is a reason cruise control was invented, but this man felt the need for speed. A 19-year-old man was driving down an Iowa interstate when all of a sudden, a GREAT song came on his stereo. Blood was pumping, the car was bumping, and his right foot was pumping on the gas pedal a little too much because when the driver saw red and blue lights in his rearview mirror, he looked down at the speedometer and saw he was flying at 120 MPH.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Katy-Did's General Store closes in Marion County

BUSSEY, Iowa — Southeast Marion County lost a spot to buy everything from hardware to groceries after Katy-Did's General Store closed over the weekend. Katy-Did's had been in business since 1997 and provided customers with as many memories as goods. "Everybody's grown up in this community going to Katy-Did's...
MARION COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023

(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Officers Called To Wheel Estates in Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a person dressed in black carrying a weapon near the mail boxes at the Wheel Estates mobile home park this morning. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News Knoxville police officers and Marion County deputies searched the area and were unable to locate an individual matching the description. Officers learned that children in the area sometimes play with toy guns at the mobile home park, but that someone could also walk to the mailboxes carrying a weapon. Fuller doesn’t believe that there was a threat to the public.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KWQC

Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A missing Grandview man was found dead Monday in his truck in the Mississippi River, according to deputies. According to Louisa County deputies, a silver pickup was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing, in the Mississippi River near the mouth of the Iowa River.
GRANDVIEW, IA

