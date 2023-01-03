Read full article on original website
Hall signs LOI to play football for Hawkeyes
Aidan Hall, a senior at HCHS officially signed a Letter of Intent to go play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. “It feels good,” Hall said. “To finally be able to make things official, it feels great. It’s been a long journey and I’m just excited for this next chapter of my life.”
Iowa Football Adds QB Deacon Hill
Former Wisconsin Signal Caller Joins Hawkeyes Out of Portal
Football World Reacts To The Iowa Quarterback Transfer
A second Iowa quarterback has entered the transfer portal. Just a little over a month after Alex Padilla entered the portal, Carson May decided to join him on Monday afternoon. He has four years of eligibility remaining. He decided to enter the portal despite not taking a single snap with...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Indiana
OPPONENT #15 Indiana (10-3, 1-1) at Iowa (8-6, 0-3) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (8-6, 0-3) returns home after consecutive road games to face No. 15 Indiana (10-3, 1-1) on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON...
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
KCCI.com
Indianola man arrested after chase in Winterset
WINTERSET, Iowa — An Indianola man is in jail after leading police on a chase through Winterset. Deputies say that on Tuesday, they responded to an illegal dumping call when 29-year-old Jordan Rambo fled the scene in his vehicle. During the chase, Rambo allegedly tossed a gun out of his car.
kciiradio.com
Two Injured In Henry County Collision
On December 27, at approximately 12:50 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Old Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by 48-year-old Brodie Rodgers was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when it collided with a 2020 Kia Nitro entering the intersection, driven by 60-year-old Sara Leblanc.
kciiradio.com
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
kttn.com
Unionville man charged with assault and domestic assault
A Unionville resident faces assault charges in Putnam County after he allegedly physically injured another man in Unionville on Christmas Day. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler James Hurt has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and second-degree domestic assault. An initial arraignment is scheduled for January 4th.
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder
At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KCJJ
Victim of North Liberty mobile home fire named
The victim of a North Liberty mobile home fire has been identified. The Gazette reports that 44-year-old Stuart Netolicky was found dead December 27th after crews were called to a fire at 95 Gulf View Court. The fire was just inside the front door, and after it was extinguished, they found the man and his three dogs inside.
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
Iowa Man Drove 120 MPH After ‘A Good Song Came On His Stereo’
There is a reason cruise control was invented, but this man felt the need for speed. A 19-year-old man was driving down an Iowa interstate when all of a sudden, a GREAT song came on his stereo. Blood was pumping, the car was bumping, and his right foot was pumping on the gas pedal a little too much because when the driver saw red and blue lights in his rearview mirror, he looked down at the speedometer and saw he was flying at 120 MPH.
KCCI.com
Katy-Did's General Store closes in Marion County
BUSSEY, Iowa — Southeast Marion County lost a spot to buy everything from hardware to groceries after Katy-Did's General Store closed over the weekend. Katy-Did's had been in business since 1997 and provided customers with as many memories as goods. "Everybody's grown up in this community going to Katy-Did's...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
kniakrls.com
Officers Called To Wheel Estates in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a person dressed in black carrying a weapon near the mail boxes at the Wheel Estates mobile home park this morning. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News Knoxville police officers and Marion County deputies searched the area and were unable to locate an individual matching the description. Officers learned that children in the area sometimes play with toy guns at the mobile home park, but that someone could also walk to the mailboxes carrying a weapon. Fuller doesn’t believe that there was a threat to the public.
KWQC
Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A missing Grandview man was found dead Monday in his truck in the Mississippi River, according to deputies. According to Louisa County deputies, a silver pickup was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing, in the Mississippi River near the mouth of the Iowa River.
