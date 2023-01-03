Read full article on original website
altavistajournal.com
Alexander Alton Eubank
Alexander Alton Eubank, 82, of 303 Penuel Lane, Altavista died Sunday, January 1, 2023 in his home. He was the husband of Beverly Dunn Eubank for 52 years. He was born February 5, 1940 in Bedford, a son of the late Richard Louis Eubank and Frances Bell Eubank. He was a member of Altavista Presbyterian Church, a retired employee of Ross Labs, and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Zachary Wayne Dalton
Zachary Wayne Dalton, 24, of Hurt, VA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Mechanicsburg, PA. Born Saturday, June 27, 1998 in Lynchburg, VA., he was a son of the late Noel Wayne and Cheryl Rowland Ferguson. Zach worked as a solar panel installer for Fusion Mechanical. He loved...
Claire House 3 has much history to tie it to Altavista
In December when the Claire Parker Foundation celebrated the ribbon cutting of its third house, it brought back memories for the descendants of the original owner. The Claire Parker Foundation, through its Claire House Project, buys abandoned homes and flips them - repairing, renovating, and upgrading properties to sell at a profit and make money for the foundation’s outreach projects.
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
Barksdale-Hill resigns from Hurt town council
Shirley Barksdale-Hill, Vice-Mayor, Town of Hurt, has submitted her resignation from her seat effective immediately. In her letter, she says, “I have been honored to serve my community for the past three and a half years and as Vice-Mayor the past two years. I hope being the first person of color to serve on the Hurt Town Council and the first woman on the SR-RIFA Board has been inspiring to others.”
Woman running from law caught by Altavista Police
A woman that was on the run in Campbell County is now in custody after an incident on Monday morning. Officer J. L. Williams, Jr., Altavista Police Department, was in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, Crystal Meyers Torrence, 40, and arrested her on Route 29 near English Tavern. Williams says he tried to make a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle when a pursuit began. The chase ended on Wards Road near Davis Fruit Stand.
