Shirley Barksdale-Hill, Vice-Mayor, Town of Hurt, has submitted her resignation from her seat effective immediately. In her letter, she says, “I have been honored to serve my community for the past three and a half years and as Vice-Mayor the past two years. I hope being the first person of color to serve on the Hurt Town Council and the first woman on the SR-RIFA Board has been inspiring to others.”

HURT, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO