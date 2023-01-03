Read full article on original website
Related
Recent cold weather could hamper local crawfish harvest
ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Everyone knows that crawfish are a Louisiana staple. With the recent cold snap, many are left wondering if the crawfish season will be plentiful. Trent Broussard is a crawfish farmer whose family owns Acadia Crawfish Company, LLC. He says the cold weather will certainly have an effect on the season which […]
Trendy discount grocery store chain opening another location in Louisiana this month
A trendy discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Louisiana this month. Read on to learn more. Louisiana residents looking to shop on a budget will be delighted to hear that a popular discount supermarket chain will be opening another location in the state, making grocery shopping more convenient and cost-effective.
Louisiana Created Diet Revealed to be Among Best in the Country
People who live in Louisiana know a lot about food. Unfortunately, our traditional Louisiana diet usually gets us into a bit of trouble with our healthcare providers because we also tend to be overweight from overeating all of this homemade deliciousness. But there is hope for those that love good food and still want to lose weight.
Louisiana Living: In the Garden with Kerry Heafner
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On today’s segment of In the Garden with Kerry Heafner, Kerry provides plant care tips for the changing weather. For more information on this topic, be sure to watch the video above.
Cane farmers struggle to save crop after freezing temperatures
After December's arctic blast and with just more than two weeks left in the season, Acadiana's sugarcane farmers struggle to save their crop -- and it could cost you.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Intends to Change Bag Limits
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced a "Notice of Intent" to change the daily bag limit on cobia. A Notice of Intent is issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries when the agency is planning to make a change to current laws, rules, or limits set in place for sportsmen in Louisiana.
Old Houses In Louisiana For Sale – $50K And Under
Are you looking for an old house with a lot of character, charm, and beautiful architecture? Do you jump at the chance to tour old houses? Roll up your sleeves because your next fixer-upper project on an old house in need of TLC awaits! The folks at Old Houses have comprised a fantastic list of ultra-cheap real estate under $50K!
WAFB.com
A check on the latest COVID status in La. after holiday gatherings
Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. So what happens next? The House will keep voting until a speaker is elected. It will take place at Brusly High School on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. YOUR HEALTH: Steps to protect your brain power. Updated: 6 hours...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Hunting Game Birds Over Baited Area, Five Ducks Seized and Donated to Charity
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Hunting Game Birds Over Baited Area, Five Ducks Seized and Donated to Charity. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on January 5, 2023, that on December 17, enforcement officials cited three persons for alleged migratory game bird infractions in Iberia Parish.
With shortages in weight-loss and diabetes medication, here are some alternatives
NEW ORLEANS — There are two popular drugs used for diabetes in some patients and medical weight loss in others, but you may find that your pharmacy is out of stock. So, there are alternatives that can help you stay on track with your new year's health resolution. If...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Flowers to Grow in Louisiana Fall (2023 Guide)
What are the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana?. Finding the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
kvol1330.com
Louisiana Float Wins Major Award
Most people in Louisiana love a good parade. Louisiana is good at it, too! Louisiana has parades for Mardi Gras, Easter, Christmas, the 4th of July, and other occasions. Virtually every festival features at least one parade. Louisiana float builders are some of the world’s finest. The recent Tournament...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana
Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has provided extra grant payments to movie theaters across the state as part of the second wave of financing for cinemas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
brproud.com
Scientists urge more research before ancient mounds along Louisiana’s coast disappear
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Indian mounds scattered along Louisiana’s Gulf coast could be lost forever to rising sea levels unless they’re included in the state’s coastal restoration plans. A new study looked at Mississippi Delta archeological research over the last centennial and made recommendations for...
NOLA.com
Nutria body count dips despite higher pay for bounty hunters
A bigger bounty for nutria didn’t result in a bigger body count last year. Louisiana hunters and trappers notched one of the smallest numbers of kills since the the state nutria control program was established 20 years ago. That’s despite the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently raising the reward for each dead ‘swamp rat’ from $5 to $6.
7 Must-Attend Airbnb Experiences in Louisiana
Here are 7 amazing experiences that Louisiana has to offer and the best part is that you can find them all on Airbnb.
houmatimes.com
Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Accelerator Program is accepting applications
Shell LiveWIRE is the flagship enterprise development program of Shell. The program strengthens local economies across the globe by promoting entrepreneurship and developing entrepreneurs. Every year Shell LiveWIRE supports thousands of individuals to access the knowledge, skills, networks and resources to turn their business ideas into successful enterprises which provide a sustainable income, create jobs and drive innovation.
